ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Man accused of killing Baltimore MTA bus driver is also a bus driver, neighbors say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are still searching for the man accused of shooting an MTA bus driver to death earlier this week.Investigators believe Leon Douglas Hill shot and killed 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in a bus lot Tuesday. WJZ reporter Jessica Albert went to Windsor Mill, where Hill lives, and learned more about him from neighbors, who say they are shocked and heartbroken he is accused of killing someone.The residents said they know Hill as a kind, hardworking man, and that he was also an MTA bus driver. Baltimore police have not released many details about how Hill and Jackson know each other....
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes

Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say. In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Death of Baltimore bus driver 'domestic related'

BALTIMORE -- An MTA bus driver was killed during a "domestic related" dispute in the station's parking lot in South Baltimore, police confirmed on Friday.Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Baltimore City Police continue to investigate this case which is one of at least 274 murder investigations in Baltimore this year. Baltimore residents who traveled near the area of the crime on Friday expressed sorrow for the victim and her family, along with concern after police revealed that this was a domestic-related shooting."It...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Shooter Gets Two Life Sentences For Role In Grisly Double Murder In Baltimore

A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for his role in the murder of two people in cold blood in November 2019. Malik Brooks has been sentenced to two consecutive Life sentences plus 205 years in prison for his role in the murders of Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, in November of 2019 on the 1900 block of McHenry Street in West Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Police search for suspect in Northwest DC robbery

Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say was involved with an unarmed robbery in Northwest. In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the suspect approached an employee at a business in the 400 block of 12th Street NW, then walked behind the cash register and took money.
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in Northeast Apartment Fatal Shooting

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside an apartment in Northeast Washington, D.C., authorities say. Police were called to a shooting at the Jetu Apartments, located at the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Eric King inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault

Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy