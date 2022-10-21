Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Chickasaw tribe members to present activities at Shiloh festival
SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is preparing to host the Chickasaw Heritage Festival this weekend. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark. The festival will see Chickasaw Nation tribe members return to their...
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
readtheleader.com
Tennessee Tourism to honor Little David Wilkins with the unveiling of “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in Parsons
Tennessee Tourism will honor country singer, songwriter and entertainer Little David Wilkins with the unveiling of a “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker at the Parsons Municipal Center on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. The center is located at 535 Tennessee Avenue South, Parsons, TN 38363. At the unveiling, hear from Little David Wilkins, along with local and state leaders, on the importance of this commemoration.
WBBJ
Fall Festival on the Square coming to downtown Lexington Saturday
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Happy fall, y’all! And there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festivities on the court square. This Saturday, Lexington’s annual Fall Festival is returning for a fun-filled day with activities for children, a pet parade, a chili cook-off, music, food vendors, and so much more.
radionwtn.com
Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
‘She likes to play in the hall’: Mystery of the little girl at the Commodore Hotel
A little girl seen on multiple occasions over the years at the Commodore Hotel in Linden, Tennessee remains a mystery. Especially, if you consider, total strangers, years apart, sharing similar encounters with seemingly the same little girl.
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
theflorala.com
UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history
Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
radio7media.com
Gregory "Greg" Don Hinson
Gregory “Greg” Don Hinson of Lawrenceburg Tennessee passed away on October 20th, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrenceburg. He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on May 5th, 1962 and was 60 years old. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. No services are...
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
radio7media.com
Series of Vehicle Burglaries Reported in Lawrenceburg
A SERIES OF VEHICLE BURGLARIES WERE REPORTED EARLIER THIS WEEK IN LAWRENCEBURG. ACCORDING TO REPORTS OFFICERS SPOKE TO COMPLAINANTS ON JACKSON AVENUE, COLLEGE AVENUE, SPRING AVENUE AND SPOUT SPRINGS ROAD AND VARIOUS ITEMS WERE TAKEN INCLUDING TOOLS, WALLETS, AND CIGARETTES. IN ONE INCIDENT, ITEMS WERE TAKEN FROM A VEHICLE AND THREE ALABAMA HATS WERE LEFT IN THE CAR. RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLE DOORS AS THIEVES TYPICALLY LOOK FOR UNLOCKED VEHICLES. THE SIMPLE ACT OF LOCKING YOUR VEHICLE CAN DECREASE YOUR CHANCES OF BECOMING A VICTIM.
Law enforcement officials find 70 fentanyl pills, firearms in home search
Three people were arrested after police say multiple drugs and guns were found during a home search.
Missing Nashville woman found safe in Sheffield
A 65-year-old woman who was missing from Cheatham County, Tennessee was found safe by authorities in Sheffield.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Two car crash occurs on Highway 412
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two cars collided on Highway 412 outside of Lexington on Friday. Two vehicles collided around 4 p.m. on Highway 412 west of Lexington. The crash occurred in front of Sand Ridge Baptist Church. The crash had two vehicles involved. One was an SUV and one...
radio7media.com
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Tennessee man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property: Are they allowed to watch you?
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
localmemphis.com
Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says
Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release. Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of...
The haunted house in Tennessee that will pay $20,000 to anyone who beats it
The McKamey Manor is a haunted house located in Summertown, Tennessee that offers visitors a sum of $20,000 if they manage to complete a tour of the house and stay inside for a full 8 hours. The longest anyone has lasted inside that house is for 6 hours. The reason behind having such a high sum of reward is that completing the challenge is an extremely difficult task.
