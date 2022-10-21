ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Inside Indiana Business

St. Elizabeth School of Nursing raises $1.3M for scholarships

St. Elizabeth School of Nursing is celebrating its 125th anniversary and marking the success of a recent fundraising campaign. The Lafayette-based school says it raised nearly $1.3 million as part of its first-ever scholarship campaign. “Nursing Scholarships are critical to helping address the current nursing shortage,” said Jennifer Eberly, director...
LAFAYETTE, IN
iuk.edu

Mark Canada installed as Indiana University Kokomo’s eighth chancellor

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University looks to Mark Canada to build on IU Kokomo’s legacy of exceptional teaching and scholarship, student-focused educational excellence, and community engagement, installing him as its eighth chancellor in a ceremony Friday, October 21, in Havens Auditorium. IU President Pamela Whitten noted that Canada...
KOKOMO, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Why I’m Running (Lebanon School Board)

I’m an incumbent candidate for the Lebanon Community School Corporation Board of Trustees and I want to tell you why I am not running for this position. I’m not running because it is affirming and enjoyable to be yelled at and disparaged in public. I’m not running because I have a hidden agenda to implement or because our school district has no problems. I’m also not running for the incredible pay and benefits that we receive.
LEBANON, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A Camden, Indiana man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 near Delphi, Indiana. State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.

