Inside Indiana Business
St. Elizabeth School of Nursing raises $1.3M for scholarships
St. Elizabeth School of Nursing is celebrating its 125th anniversary and marking the success of a recent fundraising campaign. The Lafayette-based school says it raised nearly $1.3 million as part of its first-ever scholarship campaign. “Nursing Scholarships are critical to helping address the current nursing shortage,” said Jennifer Eberly, director...
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
iuk.edu
Mark Canada installed as Indiana University Kokomo’s eighth chancellor
KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University looks to Mark Canada to build on IU Kokomo’s legacy of exceptional teaching and scholarship, student-focused educational excellence, and community engagement, installing him as its eighth chancellor in a ceremony Friday, October 21, in Havens Auditorium. IU President Pamela Whitten noted that Canada...
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
readthereporter.com
Former Noblesville teacher says time to get back to academics, supports Misti Ray & Melba Kiser for school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running (Lebanon School Board)
I’m an incumbent candidate for the Lebanon Community School Corporation Board of Trustees and I want to tell you why I am not running for this position. I’m not running because it is affirming and enjoyable to be yelled at and disparaged in public. I’m not running because I have a hidden agenda to implement or because our school district has no problems. I’m also not running for the incredible pay and benefits that we receive.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
WTHR
Cyberattack on Indianapolis Housing Agency has landlords, tenants concerned
INDIANAPOLIS — Section 8 housing landlords like Bahrishum Gebregziabher are still waiting for the Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA) to pay them this month. A recent ransomware attack has landlords not only worried about their income but also whether their information has been compromised. "I don't think IHA knows how...
An Indiana school board candidate who drew backlash for saying 'all Nazi's weren't bad' doubled down on his statement: 'I am correct'
An Indiana school board candidate defended his claim that "all Nazis weren't bad." Dr. Matt Keefer is running for a seat on the Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees. Keefer defended his claim, saying "haters gotta hate" in a since-deleted Facebook post, per WXIN. An Indiana school board candidate who...
wrtv.com
Muncie Animal Care & Services pausing intakes, is "beyond critical capacity"
MUNCIE — Muncie Animal Care & Services (MACS) is pausing all dog and cat intakes because there is "absolutely zero space" at the shelter. MACS says there are currently over 125 dogs and 375 cats/kittens at the shelter. "Sadly, we have now reached a point where we are beyond...
cbs4indy.com
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
wfyi.org
Conditions at northeast side apartment complex create health hazards, but residents struggle for relief
Emauria Davis was in the middle of listing her complaints about the run-down apartment complex she lives in on an October afternoon when one of them came to life. A cockroach scurried up her leg. “Oh my gosh, there was just a f------ roach on me!” she screamed. “Oh f---...
Current Publishing
HSE will ‘make improvements’ following ‘Defund the Police?’ poster investigation
Fishers City Judge Dan Henke has completed his investigation and report on an incident involving the younger brother of fallen Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Upon returning to school in August,, the younger Shahnavaz – a student at Fishers High School – encountered a poster in a classroom that read “Defund the Police?”
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A Camden, Indiana man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 near Delphi, Indiana. State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the […]
Woman arrested after taking non-custodial child out of state
A woman has been arrested in Florida after police say she left the state with a child that she lost custody of.
WOWO News
One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.
