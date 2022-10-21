Tennessee-UT Martin: Best prop bets for this Week 8 nonconference matchup

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) are back in action after an emotional win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was the first time in 16 years that the Vols could enjoy a victory in their annual rivalry matchup of cross-divisional foes. This week Tennessee will play its final nonconference game of the season when they host Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (4-2) on Saturday.

These two teams met in 2010 for their only matchup. The Vols won, 50-0, at Neyland Stadium. On that day, Tennessee rushed for 332 yards and four touchdowns, led by Tauren Poole.

With just over 24 hours until kickoff, we examine the best prop bets for this game.