Ponca City News
POW/MIA bracelet holding coming to Ponca City
Body With the Ponca City Veteran’s Parade coming next week, there are many celebrations for those who fought, were wounded, or even perished in the line of duty for the United States of America. Every veteran has a story, and their lives affect the stories of others as well, such as Kathy Strong.
Ponca City News
Two Wildcats qualify for state
Body Two Ponca City runners qualified to compete in the Class 6A State Cross Country meet during the Ponca City Regional Saturday at the Lake Ponca Disc Golf Course. Jaycee Davis of Ponca City finished 20th in the girls competition and Burton Miner was 29th in the boys race as they qualified as individuals for the state meet.
Ponca City News
‘They never quit’: No. 11 Cowboys pull off comeback to take down No. 20 Texas
Body Oct. 23—Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders knew he had to make something happen. Facing a second-and-6 from his own 28-yard line, the redshirt senior was hoping to flip the script on the offensive woes that plagued the second half of the Cowboys’ matchup with Texas up to that point with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Ponca City News
Distinguished Alumni luncheon will honor trio
Body The THS Event Center will be the venue for the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Luncheon October 29th. The honorees are Dr. Jonice Webb, Class of 1978; Dr. Michelle Jeffries Keylon, Class of 1990; and Roger Patrick Johns, Class of 1972. A social hour will take place in the Event Center...
Ponca City News
Woodland, Tonkawa still in hunt for district title
Body After action Friday night, the Woodland Cougars and Hominy Bucks are still unbeaten in the very tough District A5 race. But there are some big games remaining which will help determine the final district standings. Hominy defeated Tonkawa 27-21 in the showdown of unbeaten and highly ranked teams. Woodland...
