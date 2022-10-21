Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh News & Observer
Midwest hardware store chain makes NC debut in Ballantyne, aims to be woodworkers hub
A Minnesota woodworking and hardware store chain is making its North Carolina debut in Ballantyne, and also will offer classes and have a lumber outlet. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware will open its 42nd U.S. store Oct. 27 at 5335 Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Charlotte, the supply store said Friday in a news release.
WBTV
City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte
There are now tiny pink robots in the uptown regions of the city of Charlotte that will - hopefully - serve important work for Charlotte, NC businesses in the near future. WCCB News is one of the earliest new sites to cover the development of a robotic delivery coffee service that could be coming to Charlotte, NC all the way back in April of this year. Now, the robots are actively being used to make deliveries across Uptown Charlotte with Charlotte city leaders partnering with the robotics company Tiny Mile in order to make this futuristic delivery service come to life.
Bossy Beulah’s, Harriet’s Hamburgers team up on Concord restaurants
Jim Noble’s Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack and Harriet’s Hamburgers will open side-by-side restaurants next year in Concord. The chef-driven brands plan a joint location with stand-alone restaurants at 3070 Derita Road, close to Concord Mills and with easy access to Interstate 85 and Interstate 485. Bossy Beulah’s...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Evening car show to be held at NTI
The final executive car evening event of 2022 will be happening at the Universal Technical Institute — or as it’s better known in Mooresville — the NASCAR Technical Institute. The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville....
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigates Homicide In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say one person has died after a shooting Sunday morning on Snow Lane. Officers were called just before 10:30 a.m. on October 23rd. When they arrived, they found one person shot, who was later pronounced dead by Medic. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with...
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
'Coming here for years': Rowan County farm draws big crowds with pumpkin patch and corn maze
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Fall is in the air and seasonal festivities are in full swing across the Carolinas, including Patterson Farm Market and Tours in Rowan County, where families enjoyed the pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides this weekend. It’s a tradition for Robert Carney to visit with...
Charlotte moves up on ‘Rattiest Cities in the US’ list
CHARLOTTE — It’s probably not a designation you’ll hear anyone in Charlotte bragging about, but the Queen City has been rated one of the rattiest cities in the country. The pest control company Orkin put together a list of 50 U.S. cities that have seen an increase in new rodent treatments since last year. That list was released this week; Charlotte landed near the tail end at number 38. You can see the full rankings, including which city is America’s rattiest, at the bottom of this article.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 6-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR and Stephen K. Kromer Revocable Trust to W. Haussmann, three tracts, Lots 1-3 of Northwood,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
Charlotte housing market showing more signs of weakness this fall
CHARLOTTE — After two years of a red-hot housing market in Charlotte, the tide has turned. Local home sales, contract activity and listings fell year over year in September, according to a monthly report from Canopy Realtor Association. About 4,200 homes sold across the 16-county Charlotte region in September,...
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $375,000
This home has it all! Fantastic location, maintained & shows like new, on almost 1 acre. Greeted first with the rocking chair front porch, you enter the living room & immediately notice the beautiful stone gas fireplace adorned with built-ins. Open to the dining area which leads to the large back deck & backyard with a fire pit, this home is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has a ton of storage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & custom cabinetry. The primary suite includes a large bathroom with separate water closet, dual sinks, tile shower & two walk in closets. Doing laundry doesn't seem so bad with a custom hanging rack & built in cabinetry. The custom touches don't end on the inside, the garage is oversized & there is an additional parking pad. The location is the icing on the cake. Minutes from the new Mountain Creek Park, easy access to Highway 150 to Mooresville/Denver & Highway 16 into Charlotte. Professional pictures & measurements will be added soon.
WCNC
West Charlotte house fire under investigation
A house was destroyed by an overnight fire on Morris Field Drive in west Charlotte. No one was hurt during the incident.
wccbcharlotte.com
Salisbury Man Missing Since Friday
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
businesstodaync.com
Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Traffic Alert: I-485 Inner Loop reopened in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in northwest Charlotte Friday morning. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed near Oakdale Drive and mile marker 17. The incident reportedly involved a fuel spill. NCDOT said the […]
