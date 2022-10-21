FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER (PAHS) Speckle is a 9-month-old female Pointer/Dalmation mix who must be spayed before she is adopted. She came to PAHS as a stray and was not reclaimed. Speckle is good looking gal whose white coat is “speckled” with black spots hence the name “Speckle”. She has a huge black spot on her head and some black on her tail. Speckle currently weighs 35 pounds so she is considered to be a medium sized young dog. Speckle is a frisky girl so she would appreciate a nice fenced yard where she could play. She is leash trained and would love to go on walks with her new family. Speckle would be great with other dogs and children. Come meet this pretty girl soon!

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO