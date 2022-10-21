Read full article on original website
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
etxview.com
Entertainment district expands in Alexander City
The Alexander City City Council made changes to the entertainment district at its Monday meeting. The council first approved the district in 2015 to help promote the downtown area. “This ordinance brings more property into the district,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council. Areas added to the district...
WSFA
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. At the scene, police located a single vehicle with two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle crash in Elmore County causes lane blockage
UPDATE 10/20/2022: The roadway is re-opened as of 6:48 p.m., according to ALEA. ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles is causing a road closure in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. Both lanes of Alabama 111, near […]
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
Woman killed after vehicle overturns into Shelby County creek
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adeline N. Morris, of Weogufka, died when her vehicle left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., and overturned into a creek. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Revelers Say ‘Thank You’ to City Employees; Announce Sean Dietrich as Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras Parade Feb. 4
On October 21st, the Millbrook Revelers organization invited ALL Millbrook city employees to have lunch at the Millbrook Civic Center. It was a way to say “Thank You” for all their help with the Mardi Gras Parade and for what they do for the city. Over 170 lunch...
wvtm13.com
Coosa County woman killed in early morning crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Weogufka in Coosa County died after a crash in Shelby County early this morning. The Alabama State Troopers reported Adeline Morris, 23, was killed when the Jeep Wrangler she was driving went off the road and overturned in a creek. The crash...
Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County
A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
elmoreautauganews.com
Fall Festivals, Gospel Events Coming to our Area; See Updated Calendar
SAT – Oct 29 – 6 PM – Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, 2700 Old Selma Road will be hosting a Fun Harvest Festival with games, fun and friends. Admission is free. WED – Nov 2 – 7 PM – Gospel Music Festival at Graceland 2022 will begin. Hoppers, Inspirations, Jeff & Sherri Easter, Guardians and Truesong on Wednesday night, Thursday night will feature Karen Peck and New River, Kingsmen, Martins, Joseph Habedank and Josh & Ashley Franks. Friday night lineup has Triumphant, Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Combs, Carolina The Band, and Emily Ann Roberts. There will be matinee showcase concerts, artists booths and vendors. Call 1877-777-0606 for more information.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week is Speckle! Frisky Girl needs a Fenced Yard to Play
FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER (PAHS) Speckle is a 9-month-old female Pointer/Dalmation mix who must be spayed before she is adopted. She came to PAHS as a stray and was not reclaimed. Speckle is good looking gal whose white coat is “speckled” with black spots hence the name “Speckle”. She has a huge black spot on her head and some black on her tail. Speckle currently weighs 35 pounds so she is considered to be a medium sized young dog. Speckle is a frisky girl so she would appreciate a nice fenced yard where she could play. She is leash trained and would love to go on walks with her new family. Speckle would be great with other dogs and children. Come meet this pretty girl soon!
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
alabamanews.net
Blank Slate Monument on Display in Selma
A Wi-fi enabled interactive sculpture is now on display in downtown Selma. The Blank Slate Monument allows people to become a part of the exhibit. It uses Wi-fi technology to allow visitors to post a message on the protest sign being carried by one of the figures in the sculpture.
elmoreautauganews.com
Meet Neptune! HSEC Pet of the Week is Playful, but not Hyper; Loves Treats!
Neptune is a Lab/Pit looking mix, male, almost nine-months old, about 45 lbs. He came to us as a stray and is a bit shy in nature but not timid. He is playful but not hyper, loves attention and treats – but who doesn’t! Just a wonderful young dog seeking a family he can call his own.
elmoreautauganews.com
Congratulations to Winners of the ‘Fairest of the Fair’ Pageant in Autauga County
The Autauga County Fairest of the Fair Pageant has celebrated beauties of all ages at the Autauga Fair for the past 32 years! This year was no exception. Winners from the Little Miss division are given the opportunity to go to Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and participate in the state Rising Star Program, spending the day at the state pageant. Winners pictured from left to right: Linley Cone- Little Miss; Valerie Ogle- Miss Fair; Charis McHenry- Outstanding Teen; Charlotte Alford- Jr. Miss; Tamera McLean- Tiny Miss; and Brelynn Mathis- Baby Miss.
