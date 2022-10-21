ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
etxview.com

Entertainment district expands in Alexander City

The Alexander City City Council made changes to the entertainment district at its Monday meeting. The council first approved the district in 2015 to help promote the downtown area. “This ordinance brings more property into the district,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council. Areas added to the district...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. At the scene, police located a single vehicle with two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.
wtvy.com

Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed after vehicle overturns into Shelby County creek

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adeline N. Morris, of Weogufka, died when her vehicle left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., and overturned into a creek. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Coosa County woman killed in early morning crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Weogufka in Coosa County died after a crash in Shelby County early this morning. The Alabama State Troopers reported Adeline Morris, 23, was killed when the Jeep Wrangler she was driving went off the road and overturned in a creek. The crash...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County

A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Fall Festivals, Gospel Events Coming to our Area; See Updated Calendar

SAT – Oct 29 – 6 PM – Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, 2700 Old Selma Road will be hosting a Fun Harvest Festival with games, fun and friends. Admission is free. WED – Nov 2 – 7 PM – Gospel Music Festival at Graceland 2022 will begin. Hoppers, Inspirations, Jeff & Sherri Easter, Guardians and Truesong on Wednesday night, Thursday night will feature Karen Peck and New River, Kingsmen, Martins, Joseph Habedank and Josh & Ashley Franks. Friday night lineup has Triumphant, Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Combs, Carolina The Band, and Emily Ann Roberts. There will be matinee showcase concerts, artists booths and vendors. Call 1877-777-0606 for more information.
MONTEVALLO, AL
WSFA

Man killed in overnight crash on I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

PAHS Pet of the Week is Speckle! Frisky Girl needs a Fenced Yard to Play

FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER (PAHS) Speckle is a 9-month-old female Pointer/Dalmation mix who must be spayed before she is adopted. She came to PAHS as a stray and was not reclaimed. Speckle is good looking gal whose white coat is “speckled” with black spots hence the name “Speckle”. She has a huge black spot on her head and some black on her tail. Speckle currently weighs 35 pounds so she is considered to be a medium sized young dog. Speckle is a frisky girl so she would appreciate a nice fenced yard where she could play. She is leash trained and would love to go on walks with her new family. Speckle would be great with other dogs and children. Come meet this pretty girl soon!
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Blank Slate Monument on Display in Selma

A Wi-fi enabled interactive sculpture is now on display in downtown Selma. The Blank Slate Monument allows people to become a part of the exhibit. It uses Wi-fi technology to allow visitors to post a message on the protest sign being carried by one of the figures in the sculpture.
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Congratulations to Winners of the ‘Fairest of the Fair’ Pageant in Autauga County

The Autauga County Fairest of the Fair Pageant has celebrated beauties of all ages at the Autauga Fair for the past 32 years! This year was no exception. Winners from the Little Miss division are given the opportunity to go to Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and participate in the state Rising Star Program, spending the day at the state pageant. Winners pictured from left to right: Linley Cone- Little Miss; Valerie Ogle- Miss Fair; Charis McHenry- Outstanding Teen; Charlotte Alford- Jr. Miss; Tamera McLean- Tiny Miss; and Brelynn Mathis- Baby Miss.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy