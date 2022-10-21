Read full article on original website
Concerns raised expanding gambling in Illinois will increase other addictions
(The Center Square) – Illinois may follow suit with six states that currently allow online casino gambling, and the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems says there will be repercussions if this comes to fruition. At a recent East Coast Gambling conference, panelists say...
Illinois yields appear to be positive despite dry conditions
(The Center Square) – Despite a dry summer in Illinois, corn and soybean yields appear to be favorable. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois farmers are expected to get 210 bushels of corn per acre. If Illinois’ projection this year comes to fruition, it would match its record-high yields of 2018.
State Alerting Medicaid, Public Aid Clients About Possible Data Breach
State officials say they will offer credit monitoring and other assistance to individuals who may have been affected by a possible security breach in a portal used to apply for state medical and public aid benefits. The Illinois Departments of Human Services and Healthcare and Family Services say the problem...
Bailey Vows No COVID Vaccine Mandate For Schoolkis
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is vowing that the COVID vaccine will never be mandated for Illinois schoolchildren if he’s elected. A panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that the COVID shot be added to the list of normal childhood immunizations. The CDC can only recommend such moves, but it would be up to the state or local governments to impose that as a requirement.
High School Football Postseason Pairings Announced
Football postseason pairings are set for Illinois high school teams. The playoff matchups were announced Saturday night, following the conclusion of the final regular season game of the year. Among local teams, the pairings include a Class 3A contest between third-seed Williamsville and Number 14 Carlinville, and a couple of local schools in Class 2A games — ninth-seed Athens facing Number Eight Carmi White County, while Number 13 Auburn will face fourth-seeded Pana.
