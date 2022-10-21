MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rain that we need, will come along with a threat of severe thunderstorms, which we don't need, tomorrow. Straight-line winds are the main concern. Moving through the day, a small band of thunderstorms will move from west to east, from southern Mississippi to Northwest Florida. Not everyone will get rain, and where the rain falls, average amounts will be near a half inch. Within those showers and downpours, thunderstorms will increase rain amounts, but some thunderstorms will grow strong, and maybe severe, especially for inland counties. That's where a small threat of a tornado will be found, while coastal counties are less likely to see a tornado. Substantial hail and flooding rain are unlikely. Have a plan and stay updated. Late Friday into Saturday brings another weather system with showers and some thunderstorms likely.

