WLBT
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
Man arrested for capital murder in death of 14-month-old taken to Mississippi hospital
A man has been arrested for capital murder after a 14-month-old taken to the hospital died. Trevonte Willis, 28, was arrested after a medical examination from the coroner determined that 14-month-old Kahari Lofton had died from blunt force trauma. Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in...
WLBT
Terry Road home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
WAPT
Abandoned house destroyed by fire
JACKSON, Miss. — An abandoned house was destroyed by a fire in Jackson. The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. Monday on Terry Road. No injuries were reported. Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
WAPT
Forest Hill High School going virtual due to water pressure issues
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Public School District has announced that Forest Hill High School will shift to virtual learning Tuesday due to lack of water pressure. The announcement comes following the failure of a pump motor at the Highway 18 well. Jackson city leaders said a new pump...
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
breezynews.com
Have You Seen Taye Green? Contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green. Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident. He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
breezynews.com
Assault, DUI and other recent arrests
On 10-21-2022, Latonya Riley, a 33 yo B/F from Kosciusko. was arrested for Simple Assault on Cannonade St. by Ofc. Michael Jones. On 10-19-2022, Robert Norwood, a 51 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin. On 10-19-2022, Marcus Landfair, a 29 yo...
WLBT
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
WLBT
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon businessman has been arrested after allegedly raping a teen girl. Gino Giammarco, 48, is the owner of TAT Irrigation and Drainage and is a professional bodybuilder with the International Federation of Bodybuilders. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Giammarco was taken into custody...
WLBT
Goodman murder suspect wanted
GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Goodman Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s Departments seek the public’s help in locating DeMarcus Freeman, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Oct. 2 at Campus Mart off Highway 51 in Goodman, Mississippi. Police believe he may have fled to the...
WLBT
Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
breezynews.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
The State Health Department is reporting new COVID deaths in Attala and Neshoba counties. The two were identified from recently reviewed death certificate reports, the deaths occurring between August 20th and October 7th. Since last Tuesday, Leake County has reported 21 new COVID cases, Neshoba County has had 16 and Attala County 12.
