Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
retailbrew.com
Adore Me’s push to become eco-friendly isn’t landing with shoppers, but they’re doing it anyway
Intimate apparel brand Adore Me wasn’t founded with sustainability in mind. And the brand didn’t start thinking about its environmental footprint until 2019, when it was worth over $100 million in revenue. When it did begin to think about going green, it faced an unexpected challenge. “We’ve had…messaging...
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Why are input costs staying so high, & what is fertilizer’s future?
As the combines roll across Iowa, many producers’ minds are already on the 2023 growing season. While there are many factors that go into a crop, this year a lot of folks are focused on those large dollar signs. Cost is the one factor that overreaches all of agriculture. No matter what the input is, it costs money to obtain it. Those costs are going ever higher, especially in fertilizers, with no end in sight.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Axne talks current efforts to combat supply chain issues and food prices
Last Friday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an investment of $11.1 million for Crystal Freeze Dry LLC in Panora, Iowa, to help the company expand its capacity to manufacture freeze-dried egg products and create job opportunities for rural Iowans. These funds were made available through the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act. Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne said she knows that rural communities feel like they get overlooked by the government, and this investment is the start of an effort to level the playing field for them.
CNET
Why You Need Home Batteries (No, It's Not All About Blackouts)
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Home battery storage is moving from an exotic feature of the homes of the wealthy to...
swineweb.com
A Market for Small-Scale Hog Farmers to Thrive
Two decades ago, the confinement hog barn at Flaherty Family Farms in central Iowa, was degraded beyond repair. The cost of rebuilding was too high for Travis Flaherty and his father to continue with that side of their business. But Flaherty missed the pigs, so he took a chance on a new way of farming: small-scale hog production in the open air.
rv-pro.com
Cummins Unveils New Portable Onan Power Stations
Global power and technology company Cummins announced the launch of Onan Power Stations, the latest Cummins offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions. The company said its new power stations were created with consumers in mind, providing portable, clean power well-suited for a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.
kitco.com
PureGold Mine to be put on 'care and maintenance immediately'
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The company owns and operates...
globalspec.com
John Deere announces new line of excavators
John Deere, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has announced the addition of three new P-tier excavator models to its line of large-size equipment. These machines are the latest excavator models to launch as part of the John Deere Performance Tiering strategy. The 470 P-tier, 670 P-tier and 870 P-tier models offer enhanced visibility features, making them an ideal solution for operators looking to increase productivity on the job. Additionally, the 470 P-tier comes equipped with grade management solutions engineered to minimize rework and boost productivity, according to the manufacturer.
Comments / 0