The moment we've been anxiously waiting for has finally arrived: Ram has let us loose behind the wheel of its new Heavy Duty Rebel. Announced at the 2022 State Fair of Texas, the 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel joins the Power Wagon and TRX to round-out the company's trifecta of off-road-dominant pickups. The Heavy Duty Rebel takes pages out of the Power Wagon playbook, including the same flexy suspension, Bilstein monotube dampers, and electronic locking rear differential, and pairs them with up to 16,870 pounds of towing and 3,140 pounds of payload-hauling ability. Available with both the 6.4-liter gasoline V-8 (410 hp and 429 lb-ft) and 6.7-liter Cummins diesel (370 hp and 850 lb-ft), the Heavy Duty Rebel is a great compromise for those who need great capability and off-road ability. We recently spent the day driving the Heavy Duty Rebel in the mountains of Southern California, and let us tell you, neither the scenery nor the truck left us disappointed.

