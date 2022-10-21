Read full article on original website
2023 Toyota Crown First Drive Review: Still Good Without the Backstory?
Backed by nearly 70 years of heritage, the new 2023 Toyota Crown continues a legacy of Japanese automotive flagships that stretches back 15 generations. But in a way, none of that matters. Because the 2023 model is the first Crown to reach U.S. shores since 1972, which means Americans can't be relied on to respect that history. The 2023 Crown must stand on its own. With the Avalon discontinued, Toyota could have just quietly exited the full-size sedan segment. Instead, we get a boundary-pushing sedan-UV design you must see in person to appreciate (or not). Beyond the polarizing look and longstanding heritage, though, how else does the 2023 Toyota Crown entice buyers?
2023 Tesla Model Y vs. Audi Q4 E-Tron Compared on Paper: Is the Tesla Worth It?
For years, Tesla has been the go-to for buyers who wanted something, anything electric. The automaker was the only player in the electric SUV space for some time, while the rest of the industry got its bits together and delivered something competitive. Thankfully, the space isn't as monopolized now as it was just a couple years ago.
Tesla Allegedly Working On New Car That's Cheaper, Smaller (Again)
On an investor call discussing Tesla's third quarter financial results, CEO Elon Musk was asked about reducing costs and chucked out a surprising answer: That the electric automaker is working on doing just that—with an all-new platform that he says is targeting half the cost of the architecture beneath today's Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. Keep in mind that Musk was discussing Tesla's manufacturing costs (and, later, he elaborated that his statement included the "effort" of building cars), not the out-the-door price of a Tesla car you'll maybe be able to buy in the future. Still, the unexpected musing from the world's most talkative CEO brings up a compelling question: Is the $25,000 Tesla that we described as being "as dead as the $35,000 Tesla" actually back on?
2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel First Drive
The moment we've been anxiously waiting for has finally arrived: Ram has let us loose behind the wheel of its new Heavy Duty Rebel. Announced at the 2022 State Fair of Texas, the 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel joins the Power Wagon and TRX to round-out the company's trifecta of off-road-dominant pickups. The Heavy Duty Rebel takes pages out of the Power Wagon playbook, including the same flexy suspension, Bilstein monotube dampers, and electronic locking rear differential, and pairs them with up to 16,870 pounds of towing and 3,140 pounds of payload-hauling ability. Available with both the 6.4-liter gasoline V-8 (410 hp and 429 lb-ft) and 6.7-liter Cummins diesel (370 hp and 850 lb-ft), the Heavy Duty Rebel is a great compromise for those who need great capability and off-road ability. We recently spent the day driving the Heavy Duty Rebel in the mountains of Southern California, and let us tell you, neither the scenery nor the truck left us disappointed.
How to Build a COPO-Themed Pro-Touring 1969 Camaro
We often focus on the insane builds from the big-name custom-car shops out there, but for every large shop, there are dozens of small shops churning out some pretty impressive rides. This pro-touring 1969 Camaro was built over the course of two years by Randy Johnson of D&Z Customs (www.dandzcustoms.com) who does the lion's share of the work himself at his Wisconsin shop. We're spooling up a full feature on this retro-modern, COPO-inspired Camaro, but we thought you would like to see how it went from an idea to a show-quality track-thrasher.
2023 Ram 2500 HD Rebel First Test: Sometimes Less Really Is More
It's no secret we like Ram trucks. The brand had a three-year run as the MotorTrend Truck of the Year (Ram 1500 in 2019, Ram 2500/3500 HD in 2020, Ram 1500 TRX in 2021)—a streak that was finally broken last year by the brilliant Rivian R1T. So when a new variant like the Ram 2500 Rebel pops up, we take notice.
2023 Ford Escape First Look Review: Toughening Up a Softy
Few vehicles sharing the same basic platform are better differentiated than the Ford C2-based boxy, go-anywhere Bronco Sport and the urban-outfitted, lozenge-like Escape. Had they looked more similar, the former might have cannibalized the latter's sales. Both are selling at or near capacity three years into the fourth-generation Escape's model run, so Ford is toughening up the visage and demeanor of 2020's somewhat soft-looking Escape.
Cop Nails Unmodified 2022 Hyundai Elantra N for Loud Exhaust
You've heard stories about police officers bringing the hammer down on owners of modified cars in an overzealous effort to address local speeding or street racing incidents. We're not going to argue that there aren't bad actors out there—look no further than dangerous street takeovers and the obvious recklessness of street racing—but we came across one situation that's a bit of a head-scratcher. The owner of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra N recently experienced a most confusing traffic stop, which resulted in a noise violation and a suspended registration—despite the car being bone stock.
2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent: Pros and Cons on Both Three-Row SUVs
Toyota popularized the three-row crossover segment when it first launched the Highlander at the turn of the millennium. Unlike most SUVs of the time, the Highlander used a unibody platform, just like a car. Other automakers quickly caught on to this concept, Subaru among them. That automaker re-entered this segment with the Ascent in the 2019 model year and, like the Highlander, received updates for 2023.
Building a 1986 Buick Regal to Race at Drag Week!
This is the fourth build in our Car Craft video series, a project that started nearly one year ago. We resurrected a long-running print title, Car Craft, and relaunched it as a video build series that runs on MotorTrend's YouTube channel and MotorTrend+. Our first build was a 1972 Challenger that we swapped a Gen III Hemi into. From there, we took on another LS swap, this time it was a 6.0L truck engine into a 2008 BMW 3-series wagon. After that, we built a 1967 Mustang coupe that we rescued from the junkyard. We got that running and driving with a fresh 351 Windsor and a T5 transmission. That brings us up to our current build, a GM G-body.
