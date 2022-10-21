Read full article on original website
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The evaporation in wealth came as investors fear President Xi Jinping's top-down management of the economy will continue to weigh on the economy.
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
