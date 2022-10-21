Read full article on original website
Embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Responds to Impeachment Threat
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia lawmakers tired of what they call District Attorney Larry Krasner’s soft-on-crime policies are now preparing to vote to impeach the embattled lawyer. Krasner said he expects an impeachment process to start against him within the next few weeks. One of his opponents running for U.S. Senate described Krasner’s tenure as failed leadership. “Under Larry Krasner’s failed leadership, Philadelphia has over 430 homicides just this year,” Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for U.S. Senate said. “John Fetterman stands behind Krasner and his soft-on-crime policies that have destroyed Philadelphia – we can’t afford more of the same.” The post Embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Responds to Impeachment Threat appeared first on Shore News Network.
billypenn.com
Oz and Fetterman Latino voter outreach; Phillies fans celebrate World Series berth; Trump targets Philly election results | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. How Pa.’s biggest political campaigns are reaching Latino voters. Heading into the home stretch before November is usually when campaigns start to engage...
penncapital-star.com
Panel investigating crime in Philly puts blame on DA Krasner for lack of prosecutions
(*This story was updated at 5:52 p.m. on Monday, 10/25/22 to include additional comment from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office) The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order voted Monday to present an interim report to the full chamber on its investigation of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and crime in Philadelphia.
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Instead of really fighting crime, Republicans are pursuing the performative and partisan impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. The post If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Election officials see spike in number of poll watchers amid increased threats and intimidation
Editor’s note: Don’t miss out on up-to-the-minute election news, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The Rev. Alyn Waller has detected an unusual brand of traffic in his uptown Philadelphia community. Waller, the senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church,...
New Jersey Globe
Kim snags Philadelphia Inquirer endorsement
The Philadelphia Inquirer, which likely has more readers in New Jersey’s 3rd district than local in-state newspapers, has endorsed Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) for re-election to a third term by saying that he provides decency and dedication to the Congress. “Kim’s decency and dedication were captured in a viral...
billypenn.com
No Election Day off for Temple; New rules for outdoor dining; Krasner expects impeachment kickoff | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Philly police face challenges in staffing, data collection. An audit requested by City Council found many difficulties faced by the Philadelphia Police Department...
San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
Penn students end protest encampment after 39 days
The protest encampment that students at the University of Pennsylvania maintained for over a month has ended, after an action that disrupted the school’s homecoming game and resulted in over a dozen arrests. “We thought it’d be great to end on a high note and on a note of...
Washington Examiner
Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
Philadelphia DA facing impeachment says he expects vote soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor says he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a Harrisburg news conference on Friday that “there’s very little question that they’re going to move.”...
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Pa. Dems are putting a lot on Josh Shapiro's shoulders. Is he up to it? The post ‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CBS News
Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
fox29.com
New Philadelphia Medical Examiner addresses challenges facing her office
Leaders in Philadelphia appointed Dr. Constance DiAngelo to lead the city's Medical Examiner's Office. Dr. DiAngelo spoke to FOX 29's Jeff Cole about challenges facing her office, including the need for more staffing and the lingering controversy surrounding the 1985 MOVE bombing.
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
Race to watch: Brian Munroe wants to unseat Pa. state Rep. Todd Polinchock
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Brian Munroe believes Republican state Rep. Todd Polinchock has “abandoned the middle” — so Munroe is challenging him to represent the 144th state house district in Bucks County. “He’s gone far, all in, on the...
Report shows how pandemic affected learning at Philly schools, nationally
We are getting a glimpse of how students in the School District of Philadelphia fared academically during the pandemic.
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
