PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia lawmakers tired of what they call District Attorney Larry Krasner’s soft-on-crime policies are now preparing to vote to impeach the embattled lawyer. Krasner said he expects an impeachment process to start against him within the next few weeks. One of his opponents running for U.S. Senate described Krasner’s tenure as failed leadership. “Under Larry Krasner’s failed leadership, Philadelphia has over 430 homicides just this year,” Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for U.S. Senate said. “John Fetterman stands behind Krasner and his soft-on-crime policies that have destroyed Philadelphia – we can’t afford more of the same.” The post Embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Responds to Impeachment Threat appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO