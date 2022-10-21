ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Shore News Network

Embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Responds to Impeachment Threat

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia lawmakers tired of what they call District Attorney Larry Krasner’s soft-on-crime policies are now preparing to vote to impeach the embattled lawyer. Krasner said he expects an impeachment process to start against him within the next few weeks. One of his opponents running for U.S. Senate described Krasner’s tenure as failed leadership. “Under Larry Krasner’s failed leadership, Philadelphia has over 430 homicides just this year,” Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for U.S. Senate said. “John Fetterman stands behind Krasner and his soft-on-crime policies that have destroyed Philadelphia – we can’t afford more of the same.” The post Embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Responds to Impeachment Threat appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Panel investigating crime in Philly puts blame on DA Krasner for lack of prosecutions

(*This story was updated at 5:52 p.m. on Monday, 10/25/22 to include additional comment from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office) The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order voted Monday to present an interim report to the full chamber on its investigation of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and crime in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Election officials see spike in number of poll watchers amid increased threats and intimidation

Editor’s note: Don’t miss out on up-to-the-minute election news, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The Rev. Alyn Waller has detected an unusual brand of traffic in his uptown Philadelphia community. Waller, the senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Kim snags Philadelphia Inquirer endorsement

The Philadelphia Inquirer, which likely has more readers in New Jersey’s 3rd district than local in-state newspapers, has endorsed Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) for re-election to a third term by saying that he provides decency and dedication to the Congress. “Kim’s decency and dedication were captured in a viral...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Penn students end protest encampment after 39 days

The protest encampment that students at the University of Pennsylvania maintained for over a month has ended, after an action that disrupted the school’s homecoming game and resulted in over a dozen arrests. “We thought it’d be great to end on a high note and on a note of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia DA facing impeachment says he expects vote soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor says he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a Harrisburg news conference on Friday that “there’s very little question that they’re going to move.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say

City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

