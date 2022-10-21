Read full article on original website
Opinion/Your Turn: 'A modern wonder': 4C's Wilkens Science Center advances STEM learning
Across our community, both at the K-12 school level and in higher education, we are many years into our collective efforts to prepare the next generation of well-educated and well-trained professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). These efforts began years ago, through a groundswell of support responding to the growing needs of the local and global economy.
Phys.org
Researchers develop laser that could 'reshape the landscape of integrated photonics'
How do you integrate the advantages of a benchtop laser that fills a room onto a semiconductor chip the size of a fingernail?. A research team co-led by Qiang Lin, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Rochester, has set new milestones in addressing this challenge, with the first multi-color integrated laser that:
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Sipra Priyadarshinee, IIM Bangalore
“I am an energetic and driven individual who is always up for a challenge. I am a person with high EQ and have very strong beliefs and ethics system. I take solace in travelling and being amidst nature.”. Hometown: Cuttack, Odisha. Fun Fact About Yourself: I would rather not say...
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Mamta Kumari, IIM Bangalore
Fun Fact About Yourself: I am an avid trekker and have completed many treks till date. Toughest trek I summitted was Stok Kangri, which stands at an elevation of 20,100 feet. Undergraduate School and Major: BIT Sindri, Mechanical Engineering. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Steel Authority of India Limited,...
Phys.org
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
myscience.org
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
satnews.com
Orbital Assembly’s ‘Our Future in Space’ New Space Business and Exploration Podcast
Orbital Assembly’s podcast is described as: A captivating and informative podcast forum dedicated to successfully building a human space civilization throughout the solar ecosystem has been introduced on popular platforms. The program is produced and presented by Orbital Assembly, the weekly podcast “Our Future in Space” will feature the...
This unmanned agricultural robot could transform the industry
New Zealand-based agritech company Robotics Plus has launched an autonomous multi-use, modular vehicle for agriculture that could revolutionize the industry by alleviating ongoing labor shortages and simplifying agricultural tasks, according to a press release by the firm published on Thursday. Optimizing tasks. The robot can be supervised in a fleet...
Science Friday
Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling
We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
geteducated.com
Online Chemical Engineering Master’s Degree Programs
Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
The Daily Collegian
Two Penn State physicists elected as Fellows of the American Physical Society
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Professors of Physics Radu Roiban and Zoltan Fodor have been elected as Fellows of the American Physical Society (APS), the world’s largest organization dedicated to physics. The APS Fellowship Program recognizes members who have made advances in knowledge through original research and...
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
wonkhe.com
Podcast: Immigration, belonging, blended learning
This week on the podcast Suella Braverman is gone – but has the threat of a crackdown on international students gone with her?. We’ve launched new research on belonging and we look at the implications for universities. Plus there’s a new review out on blended learning and hidden history looks at the origins of UCL.
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop Self-Assembling Robotic Cubes Coated with Magnetic Programming Materials
There’s the eavesdropping PoKeBo Cube, and then MIT’s self-assembling robotic cubes. Researchers from the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) used magnetically reprogrammable materials to coat robotic cubes, enabling them to self-assemble and be highly selective about what they connect with. This makes reconfiguration into specific shapes and chosen configurations much easier than previous self-assembling modular robots.
satnews.com
L3Harris Technologies makes a strategic investment in ASV firm Seasats
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has committed to a strategic investment in Seasats, a privately-owned company that is involved in the design and production of low-cost, solar-powered, maritime autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) for military and commercial use. L3Harris is making its investment to fuel collaborative development and accelerate production of Seasats’ X3...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
heshmore.com
Our Brains could use quantum computation Scientists from Trinity believe
Our Brains could use quantum computation Scientists from Trinity believe. Scientists from Trinity believe our brains could use quantum computation after adapting an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The discovery may shed light on consciousness, the workings of which remain scientifically difficult to understand and explain. Quantum brain processes could also explain why we can still outperform supercomputers when it comes to unforeseen circumstances, decision making, or learning something new.
