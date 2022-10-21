Read full article on original website
"It did take me 17 years to win my first Grand Slam, so I'm good at waiting" - Williams draws similarities between tennis career and investing
After her successful tennis career, Serena Williams became an investor and she was one of the people speaking this week at TechCrunch Disrup event. Only 17-years-old Serena Williams was one of the youngest tennis players to ever win a Grand Slam title, but despite winning it only a few years after turning pro, the whole journey towards the major was much longer than what tennis fans saw on TV screens.
"You got me good last time we played, so I’m happy I was able to get a win over you" - Auger-Aliassime after win over Korda
Felix Auger-Aliassime proved triumphant for the second week in a row as the Canadian defeated American Korda in the Antwerp final. Auger-Aliassime did not win a trophy before this year finally getting it done in Rotterdam earlier this year. Since then he's played a couple of more finals and added the 3rd trophy of the year in Antwerp on Sunday. It came after a solid performance and win over Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-4:
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal start proceedings to secure technical director Edu to a new deal after star signings guide Mikel Arteta's side to top of the table...with the Gunners ready to commit to his long-term future amid European interest
Arsenal have moved to secure the future of technical director Edu after the Brazilian’s impressive summer transfer window. The 44-year-old led what has been viewed as a hugely effective close season for the Gunners during which they signed key players Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City - but also offloaded a number of the club’s unwanted stars as they looked to reduce their wage bill.
Kyrgios sends warning shot to rest of ATP Tour as preparation begins for Australian Open: "I'm coming and I will have you"
Nick Kyrgios had a brilliant 2022 year that could have been even better had he taken it more seriously at times. The Australian still had the best season of his career this year and he demonstrated a far more serious approach than he ever had. He was in shape, he worked hard on his tennis and practised for hours with the results showing themselves. A grand slam trophy in doubles, multiple trophies in doubles, trophies in singles, and a Wimbledon final.
"I’m just super excited, relieved, happy, like all the emotions" - Pegula after winning biggest trophy of her career
Jessica Pegula easily overpowered Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 in the Guadalajara Open final to win her maiden WTA 1000 trophy. The American has played in one WTA 1000 final before this one but lost that one to Jabeur in Madrid. A stellar season would not be complete without her getting one of those and she proved best this week beating an impressive list of players that started against Rybakina, a match where she saved match points.
"I don't think we should say Simona is a victim" - Patrick McEnroe on Halep's situation
Former player Patrick McEnroe shared his thoughts about Simona Halep testing positive for a banned substance. A few days ago, news broke about Simona Halep being provisionally banned from tennis due to testing positive for a banned substance. Patrick McEnroe addressed the situation on his podcast Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe.
