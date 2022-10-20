Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
The Families Of A 16-Year-Old And A 21-Year-Old Who Died At Astroworld Have Reached Settlements In Their Lawsuits Against Travis Scott And Live Nation
The families of two people who died in a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston last year have settled with the rapper and Live Nation, their attorneys said. Tony Buzbee, a lawyer representing more than 120 families in a lawsuit over the Astroworld tragedy, announced on Wednesday...
Travis Scott Reacts Strongly To Rumors That He Cheated On Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott broke his silence on the speculation that he has been cheating with rumored ex Rojean Kar while dating his baby mama Kylie Jenner. The drama began after Rojean, who was reportedly first linked to the rapper in 2013, posted a video to her Instagram on Oct. 20 where she is seen hanging out on a production set with Travis in the background, per The Shade Room. Taking to his own Instagram Stories on Oct. 22, Travis vehemently denied the accusations, claiming he “doesn’t know” Rojean.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors
Trav’s ex claimed that he cheats on Kylie “every f*cking night.”. Yesterday, things got steamy after gossip stirred that Travis Scott was back involved with his ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar. The sight of the two together on set shocked social media users as he has been with his long-term girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, since 2017 and has two children with her.
Kanye West Faces Possible $250-Million Lawsuit from George Floyd’s Family
Kanye West is facing a $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd’s family. The potential suit follows West’s comments on a “Drink Champs” episode since removed from YouTube, in which West defamed Floyd, falsely saying he died of a fentanyl overdose instead of being murdered by Minneapolis police officers. The cause of death was formally listed as homicide. Former cop Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd’s death and is currently serving a 22-year sentence.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
Complex
Travis Scott Denies Rumors He Was Hanging Out With Reported Ex, Rojean Kar
The Travis Scott rumor mill is alive and well. The Houston rapper has addressed the online gossip about him allegedly rekindling with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, while he’s still with Kylie Jenner. Scott took to his Instagram Story, telling his fans and followers, “It’s a lot of weird...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama, Fredo Bang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the weekend gets set to roll on in, the tail-end of the week is accompanied by plenty of new hip-hop releases. A Louisiana rhymer continues on his quest to drop as many projects as possible in 2022, one of the most famous rappers of all time joins a renowned DJ for a new mixtape, another spitter repping Baton Rouge, La. unleashes a new album and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Calls Young Thug A “Personal Friend,” Not Just An Industry Relationship
Baby admits that Thugger’s incarceration hits different for him. The media run for Lil Baby is slowing down as he continues to promote his new album, It’s Only Me. The record is yet another chart-topping hit for the rapper who has been carefully carving out a legacy of longevity in Hip Hop. As fans stream It’s Only Me into the stratosphere, Baby is once again speaking on his relationship with Young Thug and giving updates on how his friend has been faring in jail.
Balenciaga Drops Kanye West From All Current and Future Partnerships – Report
Balenciaga has reportedly dropped Kanye West from all current and future partnerships. According to a report from Women's Wear Daily published on Friday (Oct. 21), Kanye West's widely publicized business relationship with Balenciaga in the fashion world has come to an abrupt end. The wildly popular designer brand is not only cutting Ye off from their present business ties, but they also say any possible plans for a future collab aren't going to happen any time soon.
Los Angeles officials condemn demonstrators seen in photos showing support of Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Los Angeles officials are condemning the display of banners from a freeway overpass this weekend by a group of demonstrators seen in bystander photos showing support for antisemitic comments recently made by rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Has The Fifth Most Charting Albums In Billboard 200 History, Breaks Tie With Jay-Z
The Baton Rouge spitter is a commercial juggernaut with 25 charting albums, and it’s likely he’ll break Hov’s record soon. Do we even have to say it? Yes. YB better. The Louisiana native has just broken the record for the rapper with the fifth highest number of charting albums on the Billboard 200 chart, breaking a tie with the legendary Jay-Z for the number 5 spot. What’s more is that this will likely be old news very shortly, as Youngboy has announced that he will be dropping his sixth project of the year, Ma’ I Got A Family, later this month.
Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album
Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
Complex
Watch Freddie Gibbs’ L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over Jay-Z’s “This Can’t Be Life”
Freddie Gibbs couldn’t help but take a few more shots at DJ Akademiks. While promoting his new album $oul $old $eparately, the Indiana rapper stopped by Power 106 to chop it with the L.A. Leakers. As part of the broadcast, Gibbs delivered a freestyle over Jay-Z’s 2000 track “This Can’t Be Life,” featuring Beanie Sigel and Scarface with production by Kanye West.
hotnewhiphop.com
Run The Jewels Announce “RTJ4” Remix Album With Latin Artists
The album will feature Bomba Estéreo, Akapellah, and a host of musicians to revitalize the jewel runners’ latest full-length. El-P and Killer Mike are arguably the most iconic rap duo of the moment. Their work together as Run The Jewels has resulted in some of the most acclaimed hip-hop releases of the past decade, including their latest critically acclaimed album Run The Jewels 4. After dropping a deluxe version with remixes and instrumentals last year, it seems that the jewel runners are revitalizing this album once more, this time with the help of a host of Latin artists to mesh cultures together.
musictimes.com
Soulja Boy Net Worth 2022: Rapper Hires a 'Sandwich Holder' for $1000
It appears like Soulja Boy has, at least temporarily, acquired an official sandwich holder. In all fairness to him, he is willing to pay the man $1000. On October 15, Soulja Boy posted a video of himself introducing his newest employee, whom he had hired to hold his meal. SB...
WATCH: Does Lil Baby Have An Issue With The Migos?
Lil Baby stopped by POTC to discuss the burning rumors circulating online that allude to a beef with his Quality Control labelmates Migos.
Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’
There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night. On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.
thehypemagazine.com
Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka Drop Brand New Ballad ‘Obsession’
As they prepare the world for the release of their upcoming collaborative project, GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger and super producer Hitmaka hit us with the lead single, “Obsession” via YFS (Your Favorite Song)/ EMPIRE. The forthcoming project is entitled 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 the follow-up to their 2021 1-800-Hit-Eazy which featured hit singles, “Hit Eazy” & “Only You.” Since its release, the project has earned more than 80 Million streams and multiple rave reviews.
Majic 93.3
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymajic933.com/
Comments / 0