Volume 21-Biking is a Great Way to Enjoy the Summer. View From New York State Rt. 51 Near Gilbertsville, NY/Author Photo. Welcome back. Today I am presenting yet another article in my popular series to help you enjoy your retirement. These articles have proved to be popular and I enjoy writing them; it gives me satisfaction as a writer to give meaningful advice to my fellow retirees. How many of you still ride your bike? It is such an excellent activity for seniors. It is a non-weight-bearing activity that has proved very beneficial to me and can for you also.

GILBERTSVILLE, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO