Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Four Oklahoma men mysteriously disappear for days after bike ride: 'I'm feeling lost'
Oklahoma police say four men who are 'close friends' were reported missing Monday after they left for a bike ride on Sunday.
Embracing Retirement-Mountain Biking in the Summer
Volume 21-Biking is a Great Way to Enjoy the Summer. View From New York State Rt. 51 Near Gilbertsville, NY/Author Photo. Welcome back. Today I am presenting yet another article in my popular series to help you enjoy your retirement. These articles have proved to be popular and I enjoy writing them; it gives me satisfaction as a writer to give meaningful advice to my fellow retirees. How many of you still ride your bike? It is such an excellent activity for seniors. It is a non-weight-bearing activity that has proved very beneficial to me and can for you also.
bikepacking.com
Guide to Bikepacking With a Dropper Post
Bikepacking with a dropper post can be revolutionary, especially when the ride involves singletrack and technical descents. Some of us on the team place a high priority on integrating a dropper seat post into our trail and gravel bikepacking setups, but there are a few factors to consider before jumping in. How do I select the right dropper post? Which ones are durable, reliable, and powerful enough to hoist a load? Which seat packs will work? Here’s our full guide…
Upworthy
'Bike Buses:' Kids are commuting to school together in group bike rides and the idea is catching on
A teacher from Oregon, Portland is using an innovative way to encourage students to bike their way to school. With his unique "bike bus" idea, he has gathered supporters across the world, applauding his initiative that gets students to bike to school at least once a week. Sam Balto, a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary, said his inspiration to create a "bike bus" was to get his students to do more physical exercise, reports Route Fifty. However, his videos of a large group of children biking together through residential neighborhoods have spread the concept well beyond urban areas.
Comments / 0