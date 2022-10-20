ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-17-22: Kristen Forces Brady's Hand

We've got disappointing news if you hoped Brady would double-cross Kristen after he got what he wanted. According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-17-22, Brady dumps Chloe and moves in with Kristen after the antidote reverses Marlena's condition. Brady's family should quickly figure out...
EastEnders reveals aftermath of Lola's devastating diagnosis as she prepares for surgery

EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's brain tumour diagnosis will send shockwaves through her nearest and dearest. Below, EastEnders fans can catch a first-look glimpse of the drama unfolding in week commencing Monday, October 31, as Lola prepares for surgery. This comes after her yet-to-air seizure, where she collapses at daughter...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline

Bit of a fun poll for across all of the soaps. We are going to discover what we think is the best ever soap storyline. To start with, each forum member sends in their top five favourite storylines. I will then add up the votes and the top 50 nominated...
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville dies after theatre performance

Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville has tragically died backstage following a theatre performance. The actress had a recurring stint in the soap as Tessa Parker, the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter, in 1986. She returned to play a different character in an episode in 2005, as well as making appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Ella Henderson's 'Brave' music video, and Little Miss Jocelyn.
Who Is Leo Stark's Mother On Days Of Our Lives?

"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a lot of family drama over the years, especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Longtime viewers may remember the trouble Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) caused her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), when she was caught cheating on her husband. Sami was so traumatized by the event that she acted out harshly and even developed bulimia, per Soaps in Depth.
Josephine Melville, 'EastEnders' Alum, Dead at 61

British actress Josephine Melville, a former EastEnders star, died suddenly backstage after performing in a play on Thursday. The Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the tragic passing, noting it happened after a production of Nine Night. Melville played Tessa Parker on the iconic soap opera EastEnders, a college friend of Kelvin Carpenter,...
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist

Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season

Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Doctor Who boss breaks down that secret reunion scene

Doctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has opened up about the companion reunion scene in tonight's (October 23) special. 'The Power of the Doctor' was Jodie Whittaker's last outing as the Doctor, with the next Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa, set to take over. The scene saw several...
Former Holby City wanted to join Casualty

I still feel it's a shame that Holby City bosses decided to kill off Jac Naylor in the final ever episode. And now, actress Rosie Marcel has revealed that she wanted to move to Casualty. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/holby-city/a41732055/holby-city-rosie-marcel-wanted-casualty-role/. Thanks for the link. I agreed it is a terrible shame that they did...
Stranger Things star lands next lead movie role in new horror

Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has landed his newest role in an upcoming horror movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor, who also appeared in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and Elvis, will be starring in Went Up the Hill alongside Old and The Girl in the Spider's Web star Vicky Krieps.
Ex EastEnders actress dies

Ex EastEnders actress Jospehine Melville has died. She only made a handful of appearances in 1986 for 4 weeks. Looking at her character’s synopsis in the EE Wiki she is not ringing any bells for me but RIP to her all the same. She only made a handful of...
Married At First Sight UK's Sophie unexpectedly reveals that she would've liked to have been matched with co-star Pjay... as she admits she and Jonathan have stopped speaking

Married At First Sight came to an end earlier this week, with just two couples remaining together during the final episode. And taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Sophie Brown, who married Jonathan Wileman on the show, revealed that she would've liked to have been paired with her co-star Pjay Finch.
EastEnders - Why do we never see Linda in the salon?

The most annoying thing about Linda vs. Janine is Nancy left before she found out about the fraud situation. What was the point?. She owns the salon or is a silent partner isn't she?. Owners or silent partners often just take their cut of the money and let the person(s)...

