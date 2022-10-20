Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-17-22: Kristen Forces Brady's Hand
We've got disappointing news if you hoped Brady would double-cross Kristen after he got what he wanted. According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-17-22, Brady dumps Chloe and moves in with Kristen after the antidote reverses Marlena's condition. Brady's family should quickly figure out...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals aftermath of Lola's devastating diagnosis as she prepares for surgery
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's brain tumour diagnosis will send shockwaves through her nearest and dearest. Below, EastEnders fans can catch a first-look glimpse of the drama unfolding in week commencing Monday, October 31, as Lola prepares for surgery. This comes after her yet-to-air seizure, where she collapses at daughter...
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline
Bit of a fun poll for across all of the soaps. We are going to discover what we think is the best ever soap storyline. To start with, each forum member sends in their top five favourite storylines. I will then add up the votes and the top 50 nominated...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal there will be romance woes and business drama shaking up Genoa City in October.
digitalspy.com
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville dies after theatre performance
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville has tragically died backstage following a theatre performance. The actress had a recurring stint in the soap as Tessa Parker, the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter, in 1986. She returned to play a different character in an episode in 2005, as well as making appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Ella Henderson's 'Brave' music video, and Little Miss Jocelyn.
Who Is Leo Stark's Mother On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a lot of family drama over the years, especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Longtime viewers may remember the trouble Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) caused her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), when she was caught cheating on her husband. Sami was so traumatized by the event that she acted out harshly and even developed bulimia, per Soaps in Depth.
Popculture
Josephine Melville, 'EastEnders' Alum, Dead at 61
British actress Josephine Melville, a former EastEnders star, died suddenly backstage after performing in a play on Thursday. The Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the tragic passing, noting it happened after a production of Nine Night. Melville played Tessa Parker on the iconic soap opera EastEnders, a college friend of Kelvin Carpenter,...
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Emmerdale cast stunned after King Charles sends message during National Television Awards
King Charles jokes about barn dancing during special appearance on The Repair Shop. King Charles III praised the importance of the countryside as he sent a special message to the Emmerdalecast and crew for their 50th anniversary at the National Television Awards. Host Joel Dommett surprised the soap cast with...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
'Fresh and clean!' EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares incredible before and after images of the home makeover she gave her nan
Lacey Turner showed off her home makeover skills on Wednesday, after renovating and freshening up her grandmother's living room. The EastEnders star, 34, shared a reel with fans on Instagram, showing herself cleaning carpets and curtains and even installing a fireplace underneath the TV unit in her loungeroom. Lacey said...
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who boss breaks down that secret reunion scene
Doctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has opened up about the companion reunion scene in tonight's (October 23) special. 'The Power of the Doctor' was Jodie Whittaker's last outing as the Doctor, with the next Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa, set to take over. The scene saw several...
digitalspy.com
Former Holby City wanted to join Casualty
I still feel it's a shame that Holby City bosses decided to kill off Jac Naylor in the final ever episode. And now, actress Rosie Marcel has revealed that she wanted to move to Casualty. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/holby-city/a41732055/holby-city-rosie-marcel-wanted-casualty-role/. Thanks for the link. I agreed it is a terrible shame that they did...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star lands next lead movie role in new horror
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has landed his newest role in an upcoming horror movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor, who also appeared in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and Elvis, will be starring in Went Up the Hill alongside Old and The Girl in the Spider's Web star Vicky Krieps.
digitalspy.com
Ex EastEnders actress dies
Ex EastEnders actress Jospehine Melville has died. She only made a handful of appearances in 1986 for 4 weeks. Looking at her character’s synopsis in the EE Wiki she is not ringing any bells for me but RIP to her all the same. She only made a handful of...
Married At First Sight UK's Sophie unexpectedly reveals that she would've liked to have been matched with co-star Pjay... as she admits she and Jonathan have stopped speaking
Married At First Sight came to an end earlier this week, with just two couples remaining together during the final episode. And taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Sophie Brown, who married Jonathan Wileman on the show, revealed that she would've liked to have been paired with her co-star Pjay Finch.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Why do we never see Linda in the salon?
The most annoying thing about Linda vs. Janine is Nancy left before she found out about the fraud situation. What was the point?. She owns the salon or is a silent partner isn't she?. Owners or silent partners often just take their cut of the money and let the person(s)...
