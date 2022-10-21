ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Brendan High School

Specialization if any: Academies Program: Medical Sciences, STEM, Law & Global Business, Visual & Performing Arts; Special Programs: International Program (Spain, Italy, France); ALPHA Program (Gifted Program); Champagnat Program (Special Education)

Address, phone and website: 2950 SW 87th Ave Miami, FL 33165, 305-223-5181, www.stbrendanhigh.org

Annual tuition: $12,875

Application deadline for 2023: Nov. 16, 2022

Grades taught: 9-12

Affiliations (religious, geographic limits): Roman Catholic

Number of students: 1,278

Average class size: 18

Student-teacher ratio: 16-1

Most recent annual student performance scores (high schools only): 3 National Merit Semi-Finalists; 79 National Recognition Award Recipients; 407 AP Exams passed; 85 AP Scholars; 15 AP Capstone Diploma

Percentage of students that go on to college: 100%

Number of varsity sports teams: Boys’ Basketball and Girls’ Basketball; Boys’ Cross Country and Girls’ Cross Country; Cheerleading, Football; Boys’ Golf and Girls’ Golf, Boys’ Soccer and Girls’ Soccer, others

Number of student-led, faculty-supported clubs: 49 clubs and Honor Societies, including

Robotics, E-Sports, Key Club, Model UN, BTV Broadcasting, Forensics Club, Campus Ministry

Percentage of students who identify as Hispanic, Black or multicultural: 97.5% Hispanic

Percentage of students who receive financial aid; average grant/scholarship size: 43%; $7,690

Accrediting body: Cognia, Cognia STEM Certified, AP Capstone School, Pre-AP School College Board

This content was sponsored by City National Bank of Florida. The Miami Herald retains control of all editorial content.

