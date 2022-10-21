Biden rallies on student debt cancellation with eye on younger voters

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden slammed for 'scary' long pause when asked if first lady supports 2024 run: 'Keeps getting worse'
President Biden gave a long pause when asked in an interview whether the first lady supports him seeking a second term in 2024 when he will turn 82 years old.
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks
The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump
Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine
Israel's president said Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing an Israeli forum on Monday, said that Russia had ordered 2,000 drones from Iran and urged Israel to "help Ukraine for real."
Obama endorses Beasley in crucial Senate race for Democrats
Former President Barack Obama has endorsed North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in a new campaign ad
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Comments / 0