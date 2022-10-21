ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Additional Suspect Arrested in Connection with Multi-Victim October 21 Shooting in Louisiana

Additional Suspect Arrested in Connection with Multi-Victim October 21 Shooting in Louisiana. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on October 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Jaicedric Williams, 22, for his role in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of October 21, 2022, in the 600 Block of Harding Boulevard. Williams was captured by US Marshals at his residence without incident at about 1:00 p.m. on October 23.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man

Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 22, soon before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the US Highway 51 intersection in Tangipahoa Parish. Brandon Whittington, 30, of Hammond, Louisiana, died in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL

Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police

NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
wbrz.com

Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal crash Sunday morning

LABADIEVILLE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning. According to State Police, 64-year-old Juana Ramos was driving along LA-308 near Orchid Street around 5 a.m. Troopers said Ramos crossed the center line on the highway and hit a truck driven...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WWL

Houma man killed in JP crash

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
