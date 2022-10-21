Read full article on original website
Pam Donaldson
3d ago
throw the book at him, it's gotten crazy driving on I-10 and anywhere else in Louisiana these animals need to be locked up I don't care who they are.
Reply(1)
14
Additional Suspect Arrested in Connection with Multi-Victim October 21 Shooting in Louisiana
Additional Suspect Arrested in Connection with Multi-Victim October 21 Shooting in Louisiana. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on October 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Jaicedric Williams, 22, for his role in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of October 21, 2022, in the 600 Block of Harding Boulevard. Williams was captured by US Marshals at his residence without incident at about 1:00 p.m. on October 23.
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man
Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 22, soon before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the US Highway 51 intersection in Tangipahoa Parish. Brandon Whittington, 30, of Hammond, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Crash on LA 1146 After Colliding with a Tree
Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Crash on LA 1146 After Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 22, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1146 east of U.S. 171. Clemente Bellah, 39, of Leesville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) said on October 21, 2022, that it had arrested a Denham Springs man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home after a domestic conflict.
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
Hammond man killed in I-55 crash
Troopers say Brandon Whittington, 30, was driving southbound when his car ran off the road and into a ditch before it hit a tree. Whittington died at the scene.
One dead in New Orleans East shooting
The victim arrived at a hospital around 4:15 p.m. after someone drove him there. The victim, who suffered multiple wounds, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
wbrz.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal crash Sunday morning
LABADIEVILLE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning. According to State Police, 64-year-old Juana Ramos was driving along LA-308 near Orchid Street around 5 a.m. Troopers said Ramos crossed the center line on the highway and hit a truck driven...
Houma man killed in JP crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
2 charged after 11 people injured in shooting near La. college
At least 11 people were injured in a shooting near Southern University, and police say that the actual shooter is still at large.
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
Cops catch man after Saturday shooting in New Orleans
Police say they quickly found and arrested a man who shot and wounded a victim Saturday morning. “The male victim was bending down into his vehicle to retrieve an item when an armed suspect approached from behind.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
