Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
NY group sends hundreds of alarms to Chicago to protect Asian-Americans
A New York-based organization that created personal alarms in an effort to prevent violence against Asian-Americans has sent hundreds of the devices to Chicago.
KVIA
Texas attorney general turns down El Paso DA’s request for help prosecuting Walmart case, El Paso Inc reports
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas attorney general won't help prosecute the Walmart shooting case, turning down a request from El Paso's district attorney, according to the El Paso Inc. The El Paso Inc. reports a letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG's...
El Paso News
Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Hate crime reports in Chicago surge, particularly targeting Jewish and Black people, data shows
Through Oct. 18, 77 hate crimes had been reported to the commission, a 71% increase from the 45 reported to the commission through the same period last year.
KVIA
Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash
EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
police1.com
Chicago mayoral candidate calls for ‘reserve’ of 1,000 retired LEOs, use of drones to track fleeing suspects
CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate and Ald. Sophia King on Thursday unveiled a plan to reinvigorate the city’s police department by enticing retired officers to return, expanding surveillance technology and overhauling work schedules to allow for more time off. King, who represents the 4th Ward, rolled out her...
theodysseyonline.com
The City, As Told By The Suburbs
Chicago, as told by a suburban dweller. Every big city has their stereotypes, their statistics and their hot spots. Especially for those from the suburbs, these assumed truths are some of the most important points to consider when journeying to somewhere with big buildings. As I took my first trip to Chicago, I realized several things about myself and about the city itself.
thelewisflyer.com
Increases in downtown shootings affects the economy
During the years, the increase of violence in the city of Chicago has reached higher rates than before. Currently, due to this increment, the economy of the area has had a decline since tourists have decided to go elsewhere for their vacations, making an impact in the hotel industry located in Chicago.
Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
Democras Are Siding With Criminals Over Their Victims. They're Destroying Our Communities | Opinion
As American citizens we must place our compassion in the right place: with the victims of crime, not the perpetrators.
cwbchicago.com
Man provided fake Amazon employment letter so he could move around while on electronic monitoring: prosecutors
A Chicago man presented fake employment verification records to authorities so he could move around the city while on electronic monitoring awaiting trial for being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said this week. Christopher Haynes, 34, is the second electronic monitoring participant to face forgery charges for...
El Paso City Council votes on creating amnesty period for overgrown weeds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At the upcoming El Paso City Council meeting, members will discuss imposing a moratorium and creating an amnesty period for overgrown weeds. El Paso City Council District 7 Representative Henry Rivera submitted three items to the City Clerk’s office for Council’s consideration. The items seek to provide relief on the issuance […]
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
El Paso doctors warn of triple threat this flu season
EL PASO, Texas -- With Influenza season in full force, doctors are preparing for a possible severe flu season. Local El Paso doctors are warning of the flu, COVID and RSV. Unlike the past two years, the three viruses are in full force this year. Dr. Armando Meza, an infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech The post El Paso doctors warn of triple threat this flu season appeared first on KVIA.
Affidavit outlines fight, shootout leading to soldier’s death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents filed against Fort Bliss soldier Craig Trevion Gooding, 19, indicate he may have shot a fellow soldier after being punched in the parking lot of a new bar in Northeast El Paso. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning in the EP Clubhouse parking lot, located […]
