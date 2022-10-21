ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
EL PASO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash

EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces.  They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years.  Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
theodysseyonline.com

The City, As Told By The Suburbs

Chicago, as told by a suburban dweller. Every big city has their stereotypes, their statistics and their hot spots. Especially for those from the suburbs, these assumed truths are some of the most important points to consider when journeying to somewhere with big buildings. As I took my first trip to Chicago, I realized several things about myself and about the city itself.
CHICAGO, IL
thelewisflyer.com

Increases in downtown shootings affects the economy

During the years, the increase of violence in the city of Chicago has reached higher rates than before. Currently, due to this increment, the economy of the area has had a decline since tourists have decided to go elsewhere for their vacations, making an impact in the hotel industry located in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Center Square

Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
CHICAGO, IL
KTSM

El Paso City Council votes on creating amnesty period for overgrown weeds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At the upcoming El Paso City Council meeting, members will discuss imposing a moratorium and creating an amnesty period for overgrown weeds. El Paso City Council District 7 Representative Henry Rivera submitted three items to the City Clerk’s office for Council’s consideration. The items seek to provide relief on the issuance […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso doctors warn of triple threat this flu season

EL PASO, Texas -- With Influenza season in full force, doctors are preparing for a possible severe flu season. Local El Paso doctors are warning of the flu, COVID and RSV. Unlike the past two years, the three viruses are in full force this year. Dr. Armando Meza, an infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech The post El Paso doctors warn of triple threat this flu season appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Affidavit outlines fight, shootout leading to soldier’s death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents filed against Fort Bliss soldier Craig Trevion Gooding, 19, indicate he may have shot a fellow soldier after being punched in the parking lot of a new bar in Northeast El Paso. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning in the EP Clubhouse parking lot, located […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy