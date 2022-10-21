Read full article on original website
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Kidnapping of Louisiana mom foiled by gut instinct of off-duty sheriff’s deputy
Schanda Handley was at her home in the suburban neighborhood of Lafayette, Louisiana, with her daughter, Isabella, when the doorbell rang around 2:30 p.m. on August 6, 2017. Two men, posing as deliverymen, forced themselves in with guns. “They started to scream … to ‘get the F on the floor,’ and ‘don’t move,'” Handley told “48 Hours” contributor David Begnaud in her first television interview.
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Michigan family of 4 who went missing for a week has been found
A Michigan family of four that went missing for nearly a week was located by authorities on Sunday.
Teacher Hid ‘Missing’ Boy in Her Home for Two Years, Police Say
A California public school teacher has been arrested after police say she hid a teenager who had been reported missing for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said. Olivares is described as a teacher at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, though the boy she is accused of sheltering does not appear to have been her student at the time cops say she hid him. According to Katte Smith, the boy’s...
Highway 4 traffic cams lead to arrest of Richmond homicide suspect
RICHMOND -- The alleged 37-year-old gunman with a violent criminal history was in custody Monday after a fatal shooting in Richmond and a manhunt that included using the traffic cameras located along Highway 4.Richmond police said the incident began just before 10 p.m. on July 14th when Emari Cook, a 26-year-old from Vallejo, was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in Richmond.Witnesses told police that a suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle, confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene...
At Least Six Injured in Shooting at St. Louis High School
Six people were injured after a gunman opened fire inside the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, cops confirmed to The Daily Beast on Monday.Cops said the gunman, identified only as a “male suspect,” was taken into custody shortly after he opened fire around 9 a.m. St. Louis Public Schools said in a statement that the “shooter was quickly stopped by police inside.”St. Louis police did not release the conditions of the victims, but told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest. Cops told the paper that one...
Texas state trooper fired for his response to Uvalde shooting
The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired a trooper who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. The fired trooper was identified as Sgt. Juan Maldonado, CBS News learned Friday. Maldonado is the third officer...
“He is my hero:” Funerals held for 2 Connecticut officers killed in ambush
Thousands of police officers from across the U.S. gathered Friday at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium in Connecticut for the joint funeral of two Bristol officers killed in an apparent ambush last week. Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sg. Alex Hamzy were both promoted posthumously. “Our family was as close to...
Car found buried at California mansion was Mercedes Benz reported stolen in 1992; homeowner was arrested for murder, fraud
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, authorities finished excavating the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. After days of digging, the car was completely...
