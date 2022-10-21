Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Residents on edge as Uganda reports Ebola cases in Kampala
Uganda has reported 14 confirmed cases of Ebola in the greater Kampala region, the country's health minister said Monday, but sought to assure anxious residents that the situation in the capital was under control. But Aceng told AFP Monday: "The situation in Kampala is still under control and (there is) no need to restrict people's movements."
Brazil has the most expensive iPad 10 and iPad Pro models
Last week, Apple announced the new iPad 10 and iPad Pro models. While the base-model tablet now comes with a redesign, more colors, and the A14 Bionic chip, Apple bet on the M2 processor as the main selling point of the iPad Pro. If you plan to buy one of them, here are the countries to avoid.
