Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend
MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
WSAW
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
WBAY Green Bay
More candidates than ever refuse to debate
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the November election just over two weeks ago, some voters are asking what happened to the debates and candidate forums, especially at the local level. Many are hosted by the League of Women Voters, but this year some candidates pushed back and refused to participate.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
waupacanow.com
Fire claims home in Manawa
An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
onfocus.news
Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
Comments / 0