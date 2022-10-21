Read full article on original website
I am a ‘time traveller from the year 3,000’ – Here’s the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with ALIENS
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
My Sister-in-law Saw Her Dead Father at The Foot of Her Bed (Opinion Piece)
My sister-in-law is one of several children. As the second oldest child, she was a beloved child of her father. One of only two girls made that relationship all the more special as she was considered one of daddy’s princesses.
MIA says she had an ‘existential crisis’ after having a vision of Jesus
MIA has said that she became “confused creatively” after having a vision of Jesus Christ.The 47-year-old singer, who released her new album MATA today (14 October) said that the vision was prompted by a “mantra” that someone performed on her.The London-born artist was discussing the time period during the making of the new album in an interview with The Guardian, when she recalled the experience from 2015.MIA remembered falling ill after shooting a music video in India for her single “Borders”, where someone had performed “some sort of mantra on her”.“I didn’t think it was effective – and it turned...
Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?
Halloween is a time to embrace all that is disgusting, from bloody slasher films to haunted houses full of fake guts and gore. But the attraction to stuff that grosses us out goes beyond this annual holiday. Flip through TV channels and you’ll come across “adventurous eating” programs, in which...
What's the truth behind Mystery Flesh Pit National Park?
“Discover verdant forests, majestic scenery, and cosmic terror.” That’s the tagline on this eye-catching poster for Mystery Flesh Pit National Park. Never heard of the place? Don’t feel bad. After all, this strange and intriguing park never actually existed. Let’s start this strange tale from the beginning....
Petronella Wyatt's painfully honest account of her mother’s drift into dementia
With laser-like clarity, I remember the morning my mother failed to recognise me. It was five years ago this month. We had always been close, and I was living with her in London, acting as her carer. Then in her 80s, she had slowly but surely been losing her mobility and memory. Hungarian by birth, and the widow of a peer (my father was Lord Wyatt, the politician and chairman of gambling company The Tote), she had always been a distinctive and beloved figure in London society. Now, however, her grip on reality was becoming ever more tenuous.
