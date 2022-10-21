ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

MIA says she had an ‘existential crisis’ after having a vision of Jesus

MIA has said that she became “confused creatively” after having a vision of Jesus Christ.The 47-year-old singer, who released her new album MATA today (14 October) said that the vision was prompted by a “mantra” that someone performed on her.The London-born artist was discussing the time period during the making of the new album in an interview with The Guardian, when she recalled the experience from 2015.MIA remembered falling ill after shooting a music video in India for her single “Borders”, where someone had performed “some sort of mantra on her”.“I didn’t think it was effective – and it turned...
WausauPilot

Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?

Halloween is a time to embrace all that is disgusting, from bloody slasher films to haunted houses full of fake guts and gore. But the attraction to stuff that grosses us out goes beyond this annual holiday. Flip through TV channels and you’ll come across “adventurous eating” programs, in which...
mailplus.co.uk

Petronella Wyatt's painfully honest account of her mother’s drift into dementia

With laser-like clarity, I remember the morning my mother failed to recognise me. It was five years ago this month. We had always been close, and I was living with her in London, acting as her carer. Then in her 80s, she had slowly but surely been losing her mobility and memory. Hungarian by birth, and the widow of a peer (my father was Lord Wyatt, the politician and chairman of gambling company The Tote), she had always been a distinctive and beloved figure in London society. Now, however, her grip on reality was becoming ever more tenuous.

