Harrison County, WV

Metro News

DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record. The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity

MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia gets $440K for children’s mental health care

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be receiving more than $440K to help expand mental health care services for children and youth in the Mountain State. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding is being provided through the U.S. Department […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

