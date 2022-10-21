Read full article on original website
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 875, no deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 21, 2022, there are currently 875 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,487 attributed to COVID-19.
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Jim Justice Tentatively Schedules West Virginia's Next COVID-19 Press Conference for Today
Barring a change in time or date, Gov. Jim Justice will hold the first of two statewide COVID-19 press conference at 10:30 a.m. today, Monday, Oct. 24, according to the governor's Web site. In the event of a time change, Connect-Bridgeport will update the information if made available. Below is...
WTRF
Fraternal Order of Police unanimously approves Belmont County Sheriff’s Office contract, with “substantial” wage increases
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Fraternal Order of Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have come to a contract agreement, one that comes with “substantial” wage increases according to two county commissioners. We were advised by our attorney at the bargaining table that we would start...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
wchstv.com
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
Deputies: Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged with murder in West Virginia
A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record. The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity
MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Bridgeport High Coach, Teacher for Nearly 40 Years, John Christopher Colombo, Passes Away
John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19, 2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2, 1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo;...
Police identify West Virginia man who died after his car crashed into pond
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)— West Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died after his vehicle crashed into a pond in Mason County, West Virginia. WVSP says that 49-year-old Scott Burdette, of Walker, West Virginia, and a small dog were found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in a pond […]
wchstv.com
POLL: Should West Virginia kids be required to get COVID vaccines before attending school?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kids must get a number of immunizations before attending school, and a panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending more – COVID vaccines. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you think West Virginia schoolchildren should be required to have the...
West Virginia gets $440K for children’s mental health care
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be receiving more than $440K to help expand mental health care services for children and youth in the Mountain State. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding is being provided through the U.S. Department […]
wchstv.com
Key GOP W.Va. lawmakers say they would reject any vaccine mandate for schoolchildren
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee recommended Thursday that children should get the COVID vaccine, false claims suggesting it would automatically mandate the vaccine for all schoolchildren spread widely online. Key GOP lawmakers in West Virginia were swamped with concerns by parents,...
