Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Mackenzie Blackwood Named NHL Third Star of Week | RELEASE
THIRD STAR - MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD, G, NEW JERSEY DEVILS. Blackwood won three games in as many starts for New Jersey, posting a 1.33 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He began the week backstopping the Devils to their first win of the 2022-23 regular season, making 18 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Oct. 18. He then helped the Devils record their first-ever win at UBS Arena on Long Island, stopping 16 shots in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders Oct. 20. He posted his third consecutive win by turning aside 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 home decision over the San Jose Sharks Oct. 22. Blackwood, 25, was a second-round pick, 42nd overall, by the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft and is playing in his fifth NHL season, He improved his career record to 58-52-16 in 134 appearances with a 2.91 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
35 Facts About the '70s Flyers
1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
MIN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. The Wild scored the lone goal in the first period, which came courtesy of Joel Eriksson Ek at the 5:52 mark of the frame. Ek capitalized on a rebound in prime...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blues
The Oilers head to St. Louis for the first of a three-game road trip against the Blues on Wednesday at the Enterprise Center. The Edmonton Oilers hit the road for the first time this season when they begin a three-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday night.
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
Kraken stake 2-0 lead for third time in three games, keep it safe and then pile on with three more goals. Lots of stars, including Kraken fourth line and penalty killers. In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2.
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
10/25 FINAL - Kings 4, Lightning 2
Kings double up the Lightning and pick up their first home win. Over the span of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Kings held a home record of 21-16-4. With hopes to top that this season, the Kings will look to replicate the performance they put out on the ice last night in their decisive 4-2 victory over the three-time Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Returning home after the season's first road trip, a lengthy five-game road trip at that, the Kings kicked off a three-game home stand on Tuesday. Entering the night with an 0-2-0 home record at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings picked up their first two home points of the season in impressive fashion.
Canadiens acquire Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has traded forward Cam Hillis to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. Beaudin, a 23-year-old left-handed defenseman, played 22 career games in the NHL with Chicago. The Chateauguay, QC native tallied two goals,...
BLOG: TUDN Deportes' Esparza, Moreno Bringing Hockey to New Audiences
The Blackhawks are only one of four teams in the NHL that have a Spanish radio broadcast for regular season games. In February 1992, New Jersey Devils winger Bill Guerin laced up and became the first player of Hispanic descent to play on NHL ice. Almost thirty-years later, the NHL continues to work on expanding the game to Spanish speaking audiences with the league-wide initiative Hockey is for Everyone™ campaign.
Preview: Blues vs. Oilers
BLUES Falling 4-0 in Winnipeg, the St. Louis Blues were shut out for the first time since March 25, 2021. Including postseason games, the Blues played 124 games between shutouts - a franchise record and 18th on the NHL's all-time leaderboard. Despite the loss, Thomas Greiss excelled in goal with...
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
Bedard draws comparisons to Patrick Kane on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected 2023 No. 1 pick 'makes it look so easy,' according to Central Scouting director. Connor Bedard, the expected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has a style of play similar to Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, according to NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr. "I know Connor...
Live Blog: Lightning at Kings
The Bolts open the California road trip with a 10 p.m. ET puck drop agains the Kings in Los Angeles. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 2:16 | GOAL - Quick gets a piece of Kucherov's shot from the slot, but the puck still finds its way across the line. First goal of the season for Kucherov.
Kicking Things Off | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein takes you behind the scenes with more behind-the-scenes stories, fun facts, special facts and more. This week in 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, I catch you up on a few behind-the-scene fun moments but also do a little stat digging... like the last time Jack Hughes took a penalty, and how Shakir Mukhamadullin is faring in the KHL.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2
With their late rally coming up just short, the Florida Panthers (4-2-1) opened up their two-game road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0) at United Center on Tuesday. "This is a two-game road trip, and we're not a team that's going to lose two in a...
Tickets for 2023 Stadium Series between Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thur
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
Color of Hockey: 'Mighty Ducks' franchise boosts Nelson's off-ice career
William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Chris Nelson, a 1988 New Jersey Devils draft pick who's finding success in Hollywood doing TV commercials and as a hockey technical adviser for Season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
