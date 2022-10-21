Sens. Peters, Portman tout passage of legislation strengthening federal workforce AI insight

U.S. Sens. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Rob Portman (R-OH) are espousing the benefits of the recent enactment of their legislation that bolsters the federal workforce’s understanding of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Artificial Intelligence Training for the Acquisition Workforce Act would aid in training federal employees responsible for purchasing and managing AI technology for government agencies to ensure it is used appropriately.

“If used improperly, artificial intelligence could present a serious threat to the rights and liberties of Michiganders and people across the country,” Peters said. “That is why the federal workforce must better understand how these technologies could impact the safety, security, and freedoms of all Americans. Now that this common sense, bipartisan legislation has been signed into law, federal workers will be better prepared to use this technology in a way that is ethical and consistent with our nation’s values.”

The law stipulates the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) provides and regularly updates an AI training program for federal employees managing and purchasing the technology while also encouraging the OMB Director to work with scholars and experts from the public and private sectors to create the training.

“When the government purchases AI to improve government functions, we need to know that the AI we buy actually works and meets standards for ethics and safety,” Portman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee chairman and ranking member, said. “That’s why I’m pleased the bipartisan AI Training Act has been signed into law. This law will train our procurement professionals about the ins and outs of AI so they can discern which AI systems are useful to the government and which are not.”

