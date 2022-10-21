ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeland Preparedness News

Reps. Thompson, Cicilline, Espaillat lead effort seeking ghost gun enforcement actions

By Douglas Clark
Homeland Preparedness News
Homeland Preparedness News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YLvL_0ihhuTGS00

U.S. Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), and Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) have joined 135 colleagues in forwarding correspondence they said encourages strong enforcement actions against ghost guns.

The legislators sent letters to President Joe Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Director Steve Dettelbach regarding the matter.

“It is unacceptable that ghost guns could continue to be sold to anyone – including those convicted of felonies and violent domestic offenses, children, and gun traffickers who federal law prohibits from purchasing or possessing a firearm,” the legislators wrote. “We urge you to immediately rescind the Open Letter and be clear in guidance and enforcement actions that all frames and receivers, including those which have reached a stage of manufacture such that they are clearly recognized as unfinished frames or receivers, must be serialized. We look forward to hearing from the Administration on specific plans to communicate to all stakeholders that the ghost gun regulation covers parts that can be readily converted, even if they are sold without tools, equipment, or instructions if those are easily obtainable by the general public.”

The lawmakers maintain ghost guns will continue to endanger communities unless stopped with strong enforcement actions.

“Ghost guns are one of the fast-growing factors contributing to the epidemic of gun violence in our nation,” Thompson, chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, said. “These weapons pose a threat to our law enforcement officers, our community, and the safety of our children. That’s why I am working with the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force to pursue common sense solutions that stop the proliferation of these untraceable firearms into our community while maintaining our Second Amendment rights.”

The post Reps. Thompson, Cicilline, Espaillat lead effort seeking ghost gun enforcement actions appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Homeland Preparedness News

Bill seeks to bolster cybersecurity education

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) introduced the Cybersecurity Clinics Grant Program Act, legislation that would fund higher education-based cybersecurity at community colleges and minority-serving institutions. The bill would create a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant program while also requiring … Read More » The post Bill seeks to bolster cybersecurity education appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News.
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
WASHINGTON STATE
Homeland Preparedness News

Homeland Preparedness News

21
Followers
234
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Homeland Preparedness News is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy news that shapes the strength of America’s homeland security, national defense and public health security posture. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top homeland security news each day and exclusive features. We offer insights on how the government and private sectors are working to prepare for and respond to a wide array of potential threats against the United States, including countermeasures designed to thwart biological or chemical attacks, strengthen cyber security and reduce breaches at the nation’s borders.

 https://homelandprepnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy