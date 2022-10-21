Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Studiocanal To Develop ‘The Lost Leonardo’ Documentary Into Limited Series With The Picture Company & Entertainment 360
EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal, Entertainment 360 and The Picture Company have made deals to turn the 2021 documentary film The Lost Leonardo into a limited series. Gillian Weeks will write the script. Directed by Andreas Koefoed, the docu explores the origin and surreal journey of the now famous painting called the “Salvator Mundi.” Discovered in an estate sale in Louisiana in 2005 by fledgling art dealers and purchased for $1000, the painting took on a life of its own when it was restored and authenticated as a true Leonardo Da Vinci. The authentication came from Dianne Modestini, a renowned art restorer and...
‘She Said’ Is Worthy of Best Picture Attention, Daring the Oscars and Hollywood to Face Its Complicity in Harvey Weinstein’s Rise
Harvey Weinstein was a monster. He was a sexual predator who used his position of power in Hollywood to harass and assault dozens of women. But there was also a system in place that shielded him from repercussions, one that relied on enablers and enforcers who protected Weinstein and allowed him to continue his pattern of exploitation. And there were also plenty of people who preferred to look the other way rather than acknowledge the possibility that Weinstein was a serial sexual abuser. “She Said,” Maria Schrader’s taut new thriller, may be one of the most important movies to hit Hollywood in decades...
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Comments / 0