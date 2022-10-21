Read full article on original website
San Diego County touts homeless prevention proposal, app
San Diego County officials today unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
KPBS
San Diego councilmember proposes generous parental leave for city employees
Employees of the city of San Diego could see a big boost in their paid parental leave if a new proposal drafted by Councilmember Raul Campillo is approved. Campillo submitted his plan to triple parental leave to Mayor Todd Gloria last week. Currently, city employees get four weeks of paid leave after the birth of their child. Campillo wants to boost that to 12 weeks, or 14 weeks if the employee has a C-section or other complications during delivery.
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
San Diego Business Journal
Kinnate Biopharma Stands Out at New One Paseo Office
When Kinnate Biopharma was looking for a new home, they told Ware Malcomb architects that they wanted something that would make the company stand out as a creative place to work just as the company stands out in the development of cancer treatment. The result in the 7,000 square feet...
Kounalakis, Gloria, Peters Among Leaders Heading to Mexico City As Part of Chamber Delegation
Nearly 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California begin a trade trip in Mexico City Sunday to bolster U.S.-Mexico relations. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 15th Binational Delegation to Mexico City through Wednesday.
kusi.com
Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy
DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
UCSD Guardian
Our mind is our weapon
This piece was submitted by UC San Diego student and UCSD Guardian photographer A. Raya. Moments in history flashed through my mind like scenes of a movie as I first witnessed the disturbing Instagram post. You know the one. If not, I’m referring to the video that captured a white UC San Diego lecturer spewing hate in the form of casual jokes towards two custodial workers reportedly speaking Spanish outside of his classroom. Robert Ternansky asks his class, with full confidence, how to say be quiet in “Mexican.” After receiving laughs from his audience, he ends his racist remarks with, “let me know if they start running in here with their weapons.”
San Diego weekly Reader
Mixed reviews for homeless in El Cajon motels
So far this past year, the El Cajon's Police Department responded to 7,379 calls for service related to homelessness which is a "massive jump compared to approximately 2,500 calls in 2014," posted the city of El Cajon's Facebook page last week. Part of the reason for the near triple uptick...
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
delmartimes.net
Paleontologist announces discovery of second saber-tooth catlike species that once roamed San Diego area
Last spring, a small lower jawbone in the vast fossil collection of the San Diego Natural History Museum was identified as that of a newly discovered saber-toothed catlike predator that roamed the coastal rainforests of San Diego some 42 million years ago. Working with two other scientists to discover the...
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
kusi.com
Matt Gunderson calls for Resignations at SANDAG
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent audit of SANDAG’s spending reve3aled millions of dollars in funds had been redistributed outside the bounds of original contracts to certain, seemingly favored vendors. Matt Gunderson (R), is running against incumbent Catherin Blakespear for 38th State Senate District. He called for multiple...
San Diego Business Journal
Cybersecurity Stewardship Awards 2022
Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Cybersecurity Stewardship Awards!. Executive of the Year: Brent McCarty, ESET North America. Innovator of the Year – Private Sector: MedCrypt. Innovator of the Year – Public Sector: National Security Innovation Network. Workforce Development Initiative of the Year – Public Sector: NAVWAR...
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
UCSD Guardian
Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers
Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
