Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Oasis to meet Wednesdays starting Nov. 2 at Nauvoo Theatre

NAUVOO, Ill. — “Oasis,” an informal midweek gathering with inspirational music and messages, will be held at 7 p.m. for eight Wednesdays beginning Nov. 2 at the historic Nauvoo Theatre on Mullholland Street. The theme for November is “Grace & Gratitude: The Stories Go On.” Each week...
NAUVOO, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Letter to the Editor: Most local people believe in right to life of every person, but national noise has drowned out their voices

More than 50 people attended a Life Chain prayer event along Broadway in Quincy earlier this month. | Photo courtesy of Nancy Dolan. As a member of our hometown community and of Right to Life of Adams County, I was dismayed to see several local media outlets recently covered a pro-choice event but have not covered pro-life events in many years.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

‘Every day is a joy to go to work’: Shireman to receive Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her role at Quincy Police Department

QUINCY — Ruth Bower Shireman was a sixth-grade teacher for 27 years before she retired in 1999. Her retirement, however, never stopped her from working. Shireman recently learned she is a recipient of a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, presented by the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. These awards recognize volunteers through a statewide award program to highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in the State of Illinois.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Salvation Army announces new Christmas assistance program, application dates in Quincy

QUINCY — The Salvation Army is taking applications in Quincy for Christmas food baskets and the Angel Tree through Friday, Nov. 18. People living in Adams, Pike, and Brown counties in Illinois with children ages 18 and under or seniors ages 60 and over are invited to register for assistance online at www.SAAngelTree.org or in person at The Kroc Center.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN THIS WEEK: Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza

The state’s comptroller is running for her second term in office. She was in Quincy this past weekend. Muddy River News is furnished by Harvey’s. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal Tree Board names maple at 207 N. Maple as tree of the month for October

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A maple tree at 207 N. Maple Street at a home owned by Michelle Johnson has earned the October Tree of the Month award from the Hannibal Tree Board. The board established the award to celebrate Hannibal’s urban forest and its stewards. The board’s mission is to encourage and inspire by example proper planting and tree care in Hannibal.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 14-20, 2022

HALE,LORIA (42 of Augusta, IL) Hancock County Warrant. JACKSON,SAVANNAH K (26 of Blandinsville, IL) Driving While License Suspended, McDonough County Warrant. BIGHAM,BRYAN P (35 of Sutter, IL) Schuyler County Warrant. 10/16/2022. SKAGGS,ELLA J (20 of Kansas City, MO) Speeding. 10/17/2022. HOWE,DERRICK R L (37 of Warsaw, IL) Driving While License...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hattey joins First Bankers Trust Company as treasury management banker Vice President

QUINCY — First Bankers Trust Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., recently hired Jana Hattey as a treasury management banker Vice President. Hattey will be responsible for developing and maintaining customer relationships, focusing on commercial treasury or cash management clients. She will identify customer needs and...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD searching for information about hit-and-run involving boy in Riverview Park on Saturday

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for information about a hit-and-run incident involving a child. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, as well as the Adams County Ambulance Service, were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 to Riverview Park, 1001 N. Second. Upon arrival, officers met with a 7-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance. He was treated and later released.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Why do we need to spend thousands on a housing study?

Ashley and Brittany talk to Kyle Moore of GREDF to ask what the upcoming study on Quincy and Adams County housing is all about and what those who are putting the study together hope to learn. Instant Replay, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Harvey’s sponsor...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 23, 2022

Brandyn Baker (32) 1639 1/2 Locust Quincy, IL for peace disturbance at 1701 Maple. NTA. 109. Jared D Peach, 32, Stendal IN, was arrested for DUI, disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured vehicle at 8th and Vermont on 10/03/22. N.T.A. 176. Jason F Roberts, 39, Quinicy, for...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Monday morning traffic fatality in Adams County

LIBERTY, Ill. — One person was killed in a Monday morning one vehicle accident near Liberty. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of East 2250th street near North 1150th avenue for a single vehicle traffic crash. The area is to the north of Liberty and south of the Kellerville Blacktop.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Number of trees in city’s fall planting program drops; homeowner questions surcharge increases for water, sewer

QUINCY — Quincy’s fall tree planting program won’t be as big as it has been in previous years. The Quincy City Council voted 10-3 Monday night to authorize the purchase of 40 ornamental and shade trees from Leffers Landscaping and Nursery, Inc., for a total cost not to exceed $14,000. Leffers will plant the trees and guarantee the trees bud out in the spring.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Tight labor market challenges farm employers to rethink compensation

PARIS, Mo. — Today’s tight labor market makes it harder for farm employers to compete for workers, says Ryan Milhollin, University of Missouri Extension agricultural economist. Farm laborers work long hours, sometimes in inclement weather. Workers may need diverse skills to fill roles such as truck driver, mechanic,...
MONROE COUNTY, MO

