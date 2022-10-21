Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Oasis to meet Wednesdays starting Nov. 2 at Nauvoo Theatre
NAUVOO, Ill. — “Oasis,” an informal midweek gathering with inspirational music and messages, will be held at 7 p.m. for eight Wednesdays beginning Nov. 2 at the historic Nauvoo Theatre on Mullholland Street. The theme for November is “Grace & Gratitude: The Stories Go On.” Each week...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Most local people believe in right to life of every person, but national noise has drowned out their voices
More than 50 people attended a Life Chain prayer event along Broadway in Quincy earlier this month. | Photo courtesy of Nancy Dolan. As a member of our hometown community and of Right to Life of Adams County, I was dismayed to see several local media outlets recently covered a pro-choice event but have not covered pro-life events in many years.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Every day is a joy to go to work’: Shireman to receive Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her role at Quincy Police Department
QUINCY — Ruth Bower Shireman was a sixth-grade teacher for 27 years before she retired in 1999. Her retirement, however, never stopped her from working. Shireman recently learned she is a recipient of a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, presented by the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. These awards recognize volunteers through a statewide award program to highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in the State of Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
Salvation Army announces new Christmas assistance program, application dates in Quincy
QUINCY — The Salvation Army is taking applications in Quincy for Christmas food baskets and the Angel Tree through Friday, Nov. 18. People living in Adams, Pike, and Brown counties in Illinois with children ages 18 and under or seniors ages 60 and over are invited to register for assistance online at www.SAAngelTree.org or in person at The Kroc Center.
muddyrivernews.com
UPDATED: Hannibal principal on administrative leave apologizes for social media post
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal has apologized for a social media post she made over the weekend. Kelsey Whitley was put on administrative leave by the Hannibal School District on Sunday. On Monday, she posted the following on the Eugene Field Elementary Facebook page.
muddyrivernews.com
Principal at Eugene Field Elementary School in Hannibal placed on administrative leave
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Kelsey Whitley, principal of Eugene Field Elementary School in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement was made late Sunday afternoon by Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, in a press release. The release also said Maria Mundle, former assistant superintendent, will...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza
The state’s comptroller is running for her second term in office. She was in Quincy this past weekend. Muddy River News is furnished by Harvey’s. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Tree Board names maple at 207 N. Maple as tree of the month for October
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A maple tree at 207 N. Maple Street at a home owned by Michelle Johnson has earned the October Tree of the Month award from the Hannibal Tree Board. The board established the award to celebrate Hannibal’s urban forest and its stewards. The board’s mission is to encourage and inspire by example proper planting and tree care in Hannibal.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 14-20, 2022
HALE,LORIA (42 of Augusta, IL) Hancock County Warrant. JACKSON,SAVANNAH K (26 of Blandinsville, IL) Driving While License Suspended, McDonough County Warrant. BIGHAM,BRYAN P (35 of Sutter, IL) Schuyler County Warrant. 10/16/2022. SKAGGS,ELLA J (20 of Kansas City, MO) Speeding. 10/17/2022. HOWE,DERRICK R L (37 of Warsaw, IL) Driving While License...
muddyrivernews.com
Koontz Properties to build 52-unit multi-family development at intersection of Stardust, Munger in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Koontz Properties of Quincy, Ill., recently broke ground on a multi-family development called Vista Way Apartments near the intersection of Stardust and Munger. Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, said the project will have a 52 units to be completed in...
muddyrivernews.com
Hattey joins First Bankers Trust Company as treasury management banker Vice President
QUINCY — First Bankers Trust Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., recently hired Jana Hattey as a treasury management banker Vice President. Hattey will be responsible for developing and maintaining customer relationships, focusing on commercial treasury or cash management clients. She will identify customer needs and...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD searching for information about hit-and-run involving boy in Riverview Park on Saturday
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for information about a hit-and-run incident involving a child. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, as well as the Adams County Ambulance Service, were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 to Riverview Park, 1001 N. Second. Upon arrival, officers met with a 7-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance. He was treated and later released.
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen express frustration at why and how city is helping pay for housing, hotel studies
QUINCY — Near the end of a relatively benign meeting of the Quincy City Council on Monday night, Jeff Bergman, R-2, expressed dissatisfaction for how a comprehensive housing study, rejected three weeks ago by alderman, is going to be paid for. Aldermen rejected by an 11-2 vote on Oct....
muddyrivernews.com
Davis to serve as housing coordinator of Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials
QUINCY — Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials recently promoted Elaine Davis to the position of housing coordinator as part of the Community Development Department with the organization. The housing coordinator position was created in response to the housing issues and needs in the organization’s service area. Davis...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Why do we need to spend thousands on a housing study?
Ashley and Brittany talk to Kyle Moore of GREDF to ask what the upcoming study on Quincy and Adams County housing is all about and what those who are putting the study together hope to learn. Instant Replay, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Harvey’s sponsor...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 23, 2022
Brandyn Baker (32) 1639 1/2 Locust Quincy, IL for peace disturbance at 1701 Maple. NTA. 109. Jared D Peach, 32, Stendal IN, was arrested for DUI, disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured vehicle at 8th and Vermont on 10/03/22. N.T.A. 176. Jason F Roberts, 39, Quinicy, for...
muddyrivernews.com
Monday morning traffic fatality in Adams County
LIBERTY, Ill. — One person was killed in a Monday morning one vehicle accident near Liberty. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of East 2250th street near North 1150th avenue for a single vehicle traffic crash. The area is to the north of Liberty and south of the Kellerville Blacktop.
muddyrivernews.com
Number of trees in city’s fall planting program drops; homeowner questions surcharge increases for water, sewer
QUINCY — Quincy’s fall tree planting program won’t be as big as it has been in previous years. The Quincy City Council voted 10-3 Monday night to authorize the purchase of 40 ornamental and shade trees from Leffers Landscaping and Nursery, Inc., for a total cost not to exceed $14,000. Leffers will plant the trees and guarantee the trees bud out in the spring.
muddyrivernews.com
Tight labor market challenges farm employers to rethink compensation
PARIS, Mo. — Today’s tight labor market makes it harder for farm employers to compete for workers, says Ryan Milhollin, University of Missouri Extension agricultural economist. Farm laborers work long hours, sometimes in inclement weather. Workers may need diverse skills to fill roles such as truck driver, mechanic,...
Comments / 0