salestechstar.com
Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Digital Experience
Guidewire and Appian announced that Appian has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a new Solution partner at the Select level. Appian joins the program as an experience development partner; the Appian Low-Code Process Automation Platform integrates directly to Guidewire Cloud APIs and the Jutro Digital Platform. “The speed and flexibility of...
salestechstar.com
Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly
Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers. Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.
salestechstar.com
Balto Releases Q3 ’22 Edition of Real-Time Index, Highlighting 150M+ Call Trends by Industry and Use Case
Balto, a leader in uniting contact center agents with AI for better conversations, has released a new update to the Balto Real-Time Index, a tool that collates trends, insights, and in-depth analysis for contact centers. Using data sourced from over 150 million guided calls, the Index provides actionable insights based on trends surveyed over the past quarter.
salestechstar.com
Supply Chain Risk Management Platform by Avetta, LLC Now Available on SAP Store
By integrating with SAP Ariba Supplier Risk, the platform enables businesses to monitor supplier compliance status in real-time, helping companies manage safety, sustainability, and business risk. Avetta LLC, a leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, announced that its Supply Chain Risk Management platform is now available on...
salestechstar.com
Conga Partners with RevOps Co-op to Support the RevOps Professional Community
Partnership provides industry-leading expertise in Revenue Lifecycle Management to global members. Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced a partnership with RevOps Co-op, a community dedicated to advancing RevOps professionals by creating a hub for discussion, insight, best practices, and more. The partnership between Conga and RevOps Co-op helps build the diverse community of professionals passionate about revenue operations with transformational technology and expertise to effectively manage the entire revenue lifecycle.
salestechstar.com
TCN Named a Product Challenger in 2022 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center as a Service – CX Europe and U.K. Report
TCN has been named a product challenger in recognition of the company’s effective implementation of solutions for contact centers in Europe and the U.K. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced today that it has been recognized as a product challenger in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) – CX Europe and U.K. report.
salestechstar.com
Zuora Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications
Zuora, Inc., a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, announced that it has been recognized for the third time as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape1. The new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment2 recommends Zuora® if you need “a comprehensive and enterprise-grade subscription and usage revenue management solution to intelligently automate the quote-to-revenue process.”
salestechstar.com
New Webinar: How to Increase Sales Performance in Outbound Contact Centers
Using AI-powered data analytics to match the right leads to the right agents to increase sales. NobelBiz just released a brand-new webinar on the outbound sales performance topic, featuring two of the most relevant professionals in the outbound space:. Kevin Daly – CEO & Founder, Value-Ad The founder of...
salestechstar.com
Church Brothers Farms Chooses ThroughPut Inc. for AI-powered Supply Chain Predictions
Vertically integrated fresh produce supplier leverages AI-powered supply chain capabilities to forecast future product demand and profitability analysis. Church Brother Farms, a leading fresh vegetable grower, processor, and shipper announced today that it has chosen ThroughPut Inc., the industrial AI supply chain pioneer, as its preferred supply chain data partner. This decision is driven by Church Brothers’ initiative to leverage its data to better serve its customers, and to guide its decision making process to optimize profitability. Church Brothers grows over 40,000 acres and ships more than 50 million cartons on 60,000+ trucks annually, across over 400 skus, presenting a complex organizational scope suited for ThroughPut’s vast capabilities.
salestechstar.com
Beacon Launches New Mobile App
Builds on industry-leading digital platform that helps roofing contractors save time and be more efficient. Beacon announced the launch of its new Beacon PRO+ mobile app. The new app is custom-designed for iPhone and Android devices and is specifically tailored to meet the needs of contractors who spend their days on-the-go.
salestechstar.com
Syncron’s New Field Service Technician Enablement Initiative Focuses on Success for the Global Workforce
By equipping technicians with a secure, intuitive, and interactive troubleshooting platform, Syncron’s technician enablement solutions empower field teams and contractors, improve productivity and sustainability, and enable long-term planning. Syncron announced a new field service initiative, driven by their technician enablement solutions, Syncron Parts Catalog and Syncron Service Knowledge. Together,...
salestechstar.com
Buyers Seeking Supplier Diversity, Wellness & Innovation for Store Shelves, Says New RangeMe Report
RangeMe’s Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report highlights emerging trends among U.S. and international buyers on the platform. Supplier diversity, wellness and product discovery were all top-of-mind among buyers in Q3 as retailers seek new ways to entice consumers in the face of inflationary pressures, according to research uncovered in RangeMe’s Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report, which highlights trends among the activity of U.S. and international buyers on the platform.
salestechstar.com
MyOperator Announces #TarakkiKaTyohar with Discount Bundles in Business Communication Growth Plans
MyOperator, one of the key players in the cloud communication industry is offering discount bundles for businesses planning to ramp up their sales and customer communication. With up to 25% discount on all its growth plans tailored for SMBs as well as enterprise-grade businesses, MyOperator believes “Iss tarakki ka tyohaar, Business hoga aur zordaar” (It’s the ‘festival of growth’ to power up your business).
salestechstar.com
Kinaxis Expands in Asia with New System Integrator and Reseller Partnerships
To support its growing customer base, Kinaxis welcomes 12 new System Integrators and Value Added Resellers across Asia. Kinaxis Inc, the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, continues to broaden customer value in collaboration with its partner ecosystem by welcoming 12 new System Integrators, Value Added Resellers (VAR) and Referral partners across Asia; bringing the total to 27 Asia-based partners, as well as partners who operate globally, to support the growing region.
salestechstar.com
Vivun Taps Sales Veteran Jim Holscher as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Rapid Growth
Jim assumes control of worldwide field operations for industry-leading Buyer Experience company. Vivun, the world’s first Buyer Experience platform that enables B2B companies to meet the demands of today’s “Sales-Proof” buyer, announced today that Jim Holscher has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, assuming responsibility for the organization’s global field operations including sales, solutions consulting, technical account management, and support.
salestechstar.com
Fortress Names Cybersecurity Industry Leader as Chief Revenue Officer
Nick Nilan Joins Leading Supply Chain Cybersecurity Provider for Critical Infrastructure. Nick Nilan has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Fortress Information Security, America’s leading supply chain cybersecurity provider for critical infrastructure organizations. Nilan is an expert leader in the development of partnerships between the Federal Government and the private sector to counter the clear and present threat to America’s digital supply chains.
salestechstar.com
Boomi Recognized as Global Leader in Cloud Computing in 2022 Stratus Award
● Category-leading, global SaaS company wins award for worldwide cloud computing leadership, continuing its recent string of accolades. ● Boomi honored for leveraging cloud technologies with its award-winning cloud-native Boomi AtomSphere Platform and cited for standout achievements among peers. Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced it won the...
salestechstar.com
Despite Inflation, Consumers’ Confidence to Spend is Greater Than Retailers Believe
Parallel study of consumers and retailers by First Insight and WWD reveals major disconnects on how inflation is impacting consumer spending this holiday season. Pricing Strategy is the area retailers believe they control most – and the lever they’re pulling most frequently to manage inflation and rising costs.
salestechstar.com
Seismic Fall 2022 Release Features Four Enablement Innovations to Help Customers Drive Go-To-Market Efficiency and Sales Productivity
Seismic Chief Product Officer Krish Mantripragada to showcase four new Seismic Enablement Cloud capabilities this week at Seismic Shift annual customer conference. Seismic, the global leader in enablement, announced its Fall 2022 Release featuring four new groundbreaking solutions purpose-built to enable greater efficiency for go-to-market teams, including the industry-first Enablement Planner. Enablement continues to be a C-level imperative for businesses around the world – particularly in times of economic uncertainty – as business leaders aim to make their workforces more effective and use technology to drive productivity and growth. Seismic’s Fall 2022 Release delivers four product innovations that focus on helping organizations cultivate smarter growth through the power of enablement.
salestechstar.com
DigitalOcean Introduces New Channel Partner Program, Partner Pod
Enhanced program offers highly customized support and benefits for partners that cater to the unique needs of small businesses. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced Partner Pod, a brand new channel partner program for the digital agencies, consultants, and technology providers that make up DigitalOcean’s diverse global partner network. Specifically designed for companies that deliver tools and services that meet the particular needs of small businesses, the Partner Pod furthers DigitalOcean’s commitment to accelerating growth for startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
