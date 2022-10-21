ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
philomathnews.com

Law Enforcement Report: Oct. 14-20, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County deputy stabs man in altercation at hospital

The Sheriff's Office said the man, who was on a civil hold, attempted to take the deputy's gun.An altercation involving a law enforcement officer, a hospital staff member and a man authorities say was on a civil hold left at least two injured early Monday morning, Oct. 24, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was at the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Monday with a man who had been placed on a civil hold. The man "charged the deputy and attempted to take the deputy's firearm" midway through the hospital...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood

A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
SAINT HELENS, OR
KGW

Oregon deputy stabs patient in struggle for gun at ER in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer's firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center's Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
HILLSBORO, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Crime Briefs - Gunfire and armed robberies last weekend

Two East County businesses robbed by at-large suspects; Son holds father at gunpointThis past weekend was marked by gunfire and a series of armed robberies across Gresham. • At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Gresham officers responded to 15 shots being fired near the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Witnesses described the shooter being in a blue sedan, which officers found in a nearby parking lot. After an argument with the suspect, which included him allegedly grabbing the gun and tossing it on the floorboard before starting the vehicle, ended with him being taken into custody. ...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Crash in Clackamas Co. leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a child are dead and another child is hospitalized after a crash in unincorporated Clackamas County on Sunday. According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of S. Dryland Road where they found a pickup truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree, trapping its occupants inside.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man shot, woman stabbed in Southeast Portland home, 73-year-old suspect in custody

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after shooting one victim and stabbing another in the Centennial Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Monday after reports of someone shot at a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Injustice: An investigation into Oregon's broken public defender system

To better understand the statewide crisis, KGW heard from three people directly impacted by the shortage of public defenders. Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen...
OREGON STATE
canbyfirst.com

Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week

Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Seizes Record Amount of Marijuana

On October 18, 2022, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a rural property in the 14000 block of NE Stone Road in rural Newberg, OR. Investigators found the entire property had been converted to facilitate the growth, storage, processing, and packaging of marijuana to be shipped or transported out of the area. Investigators recovered documents and evidence suggesting this extremely large-scale organized drug trafficking organization was routinely traveling out of state, engaging in the unlawful export of marijuana from Oregon.
NEWBERG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy