philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Oct. 14-20, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Washington County deputy stabs man in altercation at hospital
The Sheriff's Office said the man, who was on a civil hold, attempted to take the deputy's gun.An altercation involving a law enforcement officer, a hospital staff member and a man authorities say was on a civil hold left at least two injured early Monday morning, Oct. 24, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was at the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Monday with a man who had been placed on a civil hold. The man "charged the deputy and attempted to take the deputy's firearm" midway through the hospital...
Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood
A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
Oregon deputy stabs patient in struggle for gun at ER in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer's firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center's Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
kptv.com
25 arrested, 102 arrest attempts in domestic violence sweep by Clackamas police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Clackamas County police arrested 25 people and attempted to arrest an additional 102 people with outstanding family violence warrants on Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Every year, law enforcement agencies in Oregon collaborate...
kptv.com
Multi-agency operation leads to arrests of domestic violence offenders in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says nine people have been arrested following a multi-agency operation to apprehend domestic violence offenders. During the operation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Keizer Police Department, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Salem Police Department, Woodburn Police...
Gresham Crime Briefs - Gunfire and armed robberies last weekend
Two East County businesses robbed by at-large suspects; Son holds father at gunpointThis past weekend was marked by gunfire and a series of armed robberies across Gresham. • At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Gresham officers responded to 15 shots being fired near the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Witnesses described the shooter being in a blue sedan, which officers found in a nearby parking lot. After an argument with the suspect, which included him allegedly grabbing the gun and tossing it on the floorboard before starting the vehicle, ended with him being taken into custody. ...
kptv.com
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
KATU.com
Rape survivor asks Oregon Gov. Brown to reclassify attacker before his release from jail
A rape survivor is calling on Oregon Governor Kate Brown to re-classify her attacker before he's released this December. The man known as the "jogger rapist" will be supervised after his release, but people are concerned about how strict that supervision will be, and where he'll be living. PAST COVERAGE...
kptv.com
Crash in Clackamas Co. leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a child are dead and another child is hospitalized after a crash in unincorporated Clackamas County on Sunday. According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of S. Dryland Road where they found a pickup truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree, trapping its occupants inside.
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.
kptv.com
Man shot, woman stabbed in Southeast Portland home, 73-year-old suspect in custody
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after shooting one victim and stabbing another in the Centennial Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Monday after reports of someone shot at a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Injustice: An investigation into Oregon's broken public defender system
To better understand the statewide crisis, KGW heard from three people directly impacted by the shortage of public defenders. Oregon’s public defender system is broken. There aren’t enough lawyers. The crisis has left roughly 1,300 low-income criminal defendants statewide without legal representation — including more than a dozen...
canbyfirst.com
Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week
Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
kykn.com
Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Seizes Record Amount of Marijuana
On October 18, 2022, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a rural property in the 14000 block of NE Stone Road in rural Newberg, OR. Investigators found the entire property had been converted to facilitate the growth, storage, processing, and packaging of marijuana to be shipped or transported out of the area. Investigators recovered documents and evidence suggesting this extremely large-scale organized drug trafficking organization was routinely traveling out of state, engaging in the unlawful export of marijuana from Oregon.
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
