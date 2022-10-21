Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot
13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
Florida Police Search for Missing Saratoga County Woman!
A woman from Saratoga Springs is Missing in Florida - Search Underway!. Police in Florida says a Saratoga Springs woman went missing last week and they have been executing an all-out search by land and air to locate her since Saturday. "From what we have found, I think she went...
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
Hudson Valley, New York Car Dealers Sent To Prison For Fraud
Owners of a family-owned car dealership in the Hudson Valley are heading to prison for fraud. On Monday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Saaed Moslem was sentenced to 96 months in prison. His father, Mehdi Moslem was sentenced to 40 months.
DeWitt steakhouse closes despite receiving nearly half-a-million dollars in federal aid
DeWitt, N.Y. — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt is closing this week, a year after its owner received almost half a million dollars in federal aid aimed at helping restaurants affected by the Covid pandemic. Stone’s, at 3220 Erie Blvd E., is shutting down on Oct....
Greece man arrested for fraudulently buying and selling collectible sports cards
The U.S. Attorney's office reported that Bertrand defrauded six victims in Florida, Ohio, Missouri, and Pennsylvania out of approximately $33,360.
Final Week For Stimulus Checks In New York State
New York State is in the final week of sending out stimulus to residents. Back in September New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that the state would be sending out new stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers. The checks were being issued to fight inflation and...
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
Gov. Hochul announces $28 million in funds to combat gun violence
Gov. Hochul announced Monday $28 million in funding towards combatting gun violence, increasing opportunities for youth, and strengthening public safety in cities across New York State.
To the high courts? Legal decisions against NY's gun laws question constitutional standing
A federal judge in Buffalo has issued a temporary restraining order regarding large portions of New York’s new gun law. In particular, the part of the law that prevents people from carrying guns in places of worship.
These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State
There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Name change for Frontier Field?
County Executive Adam Bello is asking the county legislature to amend the contract with Frontier Communications to allow a Henrietta company to assume naming rights.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Residents of New York Can Order Booze at Arby’s?
We have the meats, and now we also have the booze! You don't normally associate booze with a place like Arby's. But now, it appears the fast food chain is pairing certain menu items with their own "unexpected liquor", as Parade reports that Arby's has teamed up with an Ohio-based craft distillery called Brain Brew.
WZOZ 103.1
Oneonta, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0