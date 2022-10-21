Read full article on original website
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)
The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
Shreveport Police Searching for Identity Thief
On July 19th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who came to a business belonging to the victim and taken two checks without his consent. This same suspect then entered a local area financial institution and negotiated checks from the victim’s account.
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple
KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
Shreveport Police Searching for Domestic Violence Suspects
The Shreveport Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses. Chatika Arnold (02/01/01) is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Abuse Battery Child endangerment for stabbing her child’s father multiple times with a knife in the presence of a one-year-old child.
Man and Children Dead in Shreveport Murder-Suicide
Police were called to the scene of Klug Pines Road Tuesday (10-18-22) at around 8:00pm. The call was for an assault and kidnapping. Shreveport Police learned that a man (known to the family) had entered a home and assaulted a woman and took off with two children. Police drastically searched for the man and children. The female adult victim gave investigating officers information that led them to Bill Cockrell Park off Pines Road.
Bossier Sheriff to Send Bull to Sale If Not Claimed By Monday
While I'll own up to the fact that I'm not much of a livestock judge, this animal gives me the impression that if he were mine, and he was missing, I'd be out night and day trying to locate him. However, this animal was found wandering loose on Friday, October...
Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies
A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
This Haunted Maze Is a New Shreveport Favorite
Do you smell that? Yes, we are all smelling the pumpkin spice take over Shreveport-Bossier. Some of us are eager to do all the fall things and right now everyone seems to be going to Dixie Maze Farms. For several years now Dixie Maze has been the attraction for all...
Slow Down! Section Of I-20 In Bossier Closed Again Today
Evidently, someone at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has been listening to Kiss Country. We've had several callers over the past few months complaining about I-20 at Old Minden Road in Bossier City. If you traveled through that area yesterday, Monday, October 24, you might have noticed the...
Caddo Parish Man Killed in Accident Named by Coroner
A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
How Old is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Shreveport?
One of the traditions at our house for Halloween every year is for Santa Claus to sit out in the front yard and hand out candy canes to the trick or treaters. We have Christmas carols playing on the porch and for the most part, everyone loves it. Some people take family pictures with Santa and tell us that this "will be their Christmas cards this year!"
Where’s the Best Place for a Family Photo Shoot in Shreveport?
We've all seen the family photos of everyone wearing khaki and white on a beach vacation... but if you want a family photo taken here in Shreveport, where there is no white sandy beach with the ocean in the background, where do you go?. I know the R.W. Norton Art...
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live
Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?
A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Did Shreveport Really Lose This Iconic Downtown Business?
Social Media Is Concerned and Multiple Shreveporters Are Worried That We are Losing a Shreveport Staple. None of us really know when the European Psychic set up shop downtown but we do know that they have been around forever. There are two constants at the other end of the East Texas Bridge. Blind Tiger and right across, we have European Psychics.
Everything You Need to Know About Early Voting in Shreveport
Early voting begins on Tuesday, October 25 across Louisiana and runs through November 1. You can click here to get more information about voting in Louisiana. The Secretary of State's Office says you do not need a reason to vote early. But you do have to show up in person at one of the early voting sites in your parish. You should bring an ID with you to the polls.
Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted
Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
Know Before You Go See Chris Stapleton Tonight in Bossier
Shreveport-Bossier Is Still Freaking Out Over the New Pay to Park Policy. The Brookshire Grocery Arena announced significant changes beginning October 7th we have to pay $12 for parking. The New Parking Program Is Actually Easy to Use. The new parking program will use the ParkMobile App, you can scan...
