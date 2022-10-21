More than 400 volunteering Saturday for Bus Stop Clean Up Day

Hundreds of volunteers will hit the streets Saturday morning for Trinity Metro’s annual Bus Stop Clean Up Day, a communitywide beautification effort along all of Trinity Metro’s bus routes.

The event begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Fort Worth Central Station, where teams will gather before heading to their routes, which cover 410 square miles.

After finishing volunteer shifts, everyone is invited to return to the station for a lunch celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the presentation of the Most Creative Team Name Award.

“The day is designed to engage the community in cleaning bus stops along all of our bus routes to provide an even better experience for our passengers,” said Detra Whitmore, vice president of customer experience and the event’s organizer. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have a record turnout of 417 volunteers.”

The event will feature 50 teams, and four schools are participating. Forest Oak Middle School will have 50 students contributing to Route 28 cleanup efforts. Other participants include volunteer teams from the City of Fort Worth and Commute with Enterprise. Elected officials, including Fort Worth City Council Members Elizabeth Beck and Alan Blaylock, will be joining the event as will several members of the Trinity Metro Board of Directors.

As part of the event, Trinity Metro is partnering with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to help those in need. The information sent to volunteers included a request to bring canned goods to donate onsite at Fort Worth Central Station.

Photo: Fifty teams will fan out across Fort Worth and cover 410 square miles to clean bus stops on Saturday.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.