KSLA
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is being charged in Texarkana, Ark., for reportedly forcing his way into a woman’s home while she was asleep and assaulting her. The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department says it all happened Sunday, Oct. 23 at a home in the 600 block of East 43rd Street just minutes before 2 a.m. When officers got there, the 68-year-old woman reportedly told them that a man broke into her home while she was sleeping and attacked her. She said she fought him and tried to reach for her phone to call 911, but the man took her phone from her.
KTBS
Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Taylor Parker’s ex-husband Tommy Waycasey took the stand again yesterday in the ongoing capital murder trial. Police arrested a Hallsville man for his part in a two-vehicle crash near Marshall. Mayor Bob Bruggeman proclaimed this week as Pro Bono...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)
The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
KSLA
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’
Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
ktalnews.com
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop yields marijuana, mushrooms
Grambling police arrested an Arkansas woman Wednesday on drug charges after she was stopped for speeding. Two GPD officers we’re running radar when they clocked if car traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Stadium Drive. After the vehicle was stopped, an officer saw...
KSLA
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
KTBS
Third petition held to stop adult store in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport. Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple
KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
KSLA
Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
KSLA
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
KTBS
2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
LaTech visiting professor arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles.
Bossier Sheriff to Send Bull to Sale If Not Claimed By Monday
While I'll own up to the fact that I'm not much of a livestock judge, this animal gives me the impression that if he were mine, and he was missing, I'd be out night and day trying to locate him. However, this animal was found wandering loose on Friday, October...
