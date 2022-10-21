ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K945

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is being charged in Texarkana, Ark., for reportedly forcing his way into a woman’s home while she was asleep and assaulting her. The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department says it all happened Sunday, Oct. 23 at a home in the 600 block of East 43rd Street just minutes before 2 a.m. When officers got there, the 68-year-old woman reportedly told them that a man broke into her home while she was sleeping and attacked her. She said she fought him and tried to reach for her phone to call 911, but the man took her phone from her.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer

Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Taylor Parker’s ex-husband Tommy Waycasey took the stand again yesterday in the ongoing capital murder trial. Police arrested a Hallsville man for his part in a two-vehicle crash near Marshall. Mayor Bob Bruggeman proclaimed this week as Pro Bono...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
K945

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)

The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’

Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stop yields marijuana, mushrooms

Grambling police arrested an Arkansas woman Wednesday on drug charges after she was stopped for speeding. Two GPD officers we’re running radar when they clocked if car traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Stadium Drive. After the vehicle was stopped, an officer saw...
GRAMBLING, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Third petition held to stop adult store in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport. Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak

A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple

KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy