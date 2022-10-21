Read full article on original website
BBC
Repairs after derailment will be 'challenging'
A railway magazine writer believes repairs to a railway line in northern England will be "challenging". An interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found a damaged wheel was to blame for a freight train coming off the tracks in Carlisle. Tony Miles from Modern Railways Magazine said...
BBC
Gower fire: Anger at lack of water after wedding venue destroyed
A fire which destroyed a wedding venue because fire crews could not get enough water from the mains has sparked calls for pipes to be upgraded. Crews tried to tackle the blaze at Ocean View in Llanrhidian, on the Gower peninsula near Swansea, but a mains crack meant they had no water.
BBC
Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
BBC
Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital. Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday. The man, who was in...
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
BBC
Body found on Yeovil trading estate
A body has been found on a trading estate in the search for a missing man. Police were searching for a 50-year-old man from Somerset, known as Alan, who was last seen on 17 October and was likely to need urgent medical care. Earlier, a body, believed to be that...
BBC
Bridgend crash: Lucy John's bike snapped in crash - inquest
A triathlete's bicycle was snapped in half in a fatal crash with a car, an inquest has been told. Lucy John, 35, died while she was on a training ride on 16 October on the A48 near Laleston, Bridgend. She suffered spine and pelvis fractures and a post-mortem examination found...
BBC
Harrogate: Primary school with one remaining pupil set to close
A primary school with just one remaining pupil will close, councillors have confirmed. Woodfield Community Primary School, in Harrogate, was rated "inadequate" in an Ofsted inspection in January. That meant the school had to find an academy sponsor, which it was unable to do, and merger talks with another primary...
BBC
Rhydymwyn fire: One taken to hospital after industrial park fire
One person has been taken to hospital following a fire at an industrial park near a village in north Wales. Plumes of black smoke filled the sky above Antelope Industrial Park in Rhydymwyn, near Mold, in Flintshire. The fire, which was reported just before 08:00 BST on Tuesday, is now...
BBC
M&S warns flagship Oxford Street store will shut if rebuild refused
Marks & Spencer has said it will close its flagship Oxford Street store if it is not allowed to rebuild it. The retailer wants to demolish its current Art Deco building near Marble Arch and build a new store, along with offices, an arcade, a cafe and a gym. The...
BBC
Avanti West Coast: Minister warns over troubled rail line
The government is preparing to intervene if Avanti fails to deliver "significant" improvements on the West Coast Main Line, a minister has said. Avanti West Coast has been given until 1 April to improve its services following a summer reduction of trains. Transport minister Kevin Foster said the six-month extension...
BBC
Deadline for Aberdeen paper mill sale passes with no deal struck
The deadline for selling a historic Aberdeen paper mill, which went into administration with the loss of more than 300 jobs, has passed. Stoneywood paper mill - which operated for more than 250 years - suddenly went into administration last month. Administrators have been trying to find a buyer who...
BBC
Gainsborough: Two arrested after microwave thrown at car
A 15-year-old boy and a man have been arrested over a series of criminal damage reports including a microwave being thrown through the windscreen of a moving car. The driver was hurt after a passenger on a moped threw the appliance at the vehicle in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. It followed reports...
BBC
Oakwood: Park remains shut after rollercoaster incident
A witness at a Welsh theme park says screams were heard and rollercoaster carriages appeared "loose" in an incident that injured a man. Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, remains closed following the accident on its Treetops ride on Sunday. Dr Harriet Lloyd, from Carmarthen, was waiting for her husband and...
BBC
Three-storey Gloucester house filled with cannabis
Police discovered a three-storey house filled with cannabis plants, worth more than £200,000. Gloucestershire Constabulary said the drugs were found at a house in the Linden area of Gloucester and were days away from being harvested for sale. Officers confirmed the drugs have an estimated street value of £220,000....
BBC
Oakwood rollercoaster: Park's 'deep sadness' over injuries
A man remains in hospital after an incident at a Welsh theme park in which a witness said rollercoaster carriages appeared to be "loose". Dyfed-Powys Police said his injuries sustained on the Treetops ride at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire are not believed to be life-threatening. Oakwood said it was...
BBC
Red Arrows jet creates sonic boom during Norfolk test dive
A Red Arrows jet inadvertently created a sonic boom during a high-speed dive, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) said. People in Norfolk reported a noise, described by one resident as a "loud explosion", at about 13:10 BST. The MOD said it was caused by a Red Arrow, call signed as...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
BBC
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
