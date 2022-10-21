Read full article on original website
Parents of three-year-old child die after car hits tree
A couple who died after their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child, police said. The toddler was not in the car when Ryan Quinn, 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, 35, from Potton, Bedfordshire, crashed. The couple's blue Porsche left the road in Croydon on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border on 15...
Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital. Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday. The man, who was in...
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
Body found on Yeovil trading estate
A body has been found on a trading estate in the search for a missing man. Police were searching for a 50-year-old man from Somerset, known as Alan, who was last seen on 17 October and was likely to need urgent medical care. Earlier, a body, believed to be that...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Oldham: Dog shot dead by police after two women mauled
A dog has been shot dead by police after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,...
Bridgend crash: Lucy John's bike snapped in crash - inquest
A triathlete's bicycle was snapped in half in a fatal crash with a car, an inquest has been told. Lucy John, 35, died while she was on a training ride on 16 October on the A48 near Laleston, Bridgend. She suffered spine and pelvis fractures and a post-mortem examination found...
Frank McKeever: Two people charged with murder of missing man
A man and woman have been charged with the murder of a man who has been missing for more than a year, the Met Police has said. Frank McKeever, 63, from Islington, north London, was last seen on 28 August 2021 along Highbury Park near the junction with Highbury Grange.
Ryan Kirkpatrick: Kane Hull and Craig Porter guilty of murder
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a 24-year-old man on a night out. Ryan Kirkpatrick was fatally stabbed by a masked attacker outside a bar at Carlyle's Court in Carlisle on 18 September 2021. Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, had denied murder but jurors at...
Oakwood: Park remains shut after rollercoaster incident
A witness at a Welsh theme park says screams were heard and rollercoaster carriages appeared "loose" in an incident that injured a man. Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, remains closed following the accident on its Treetops ride on Sunday. Dr Harriet Lloyd, from Carmarthen, was waiting for her husband and...
Bristol cannabis factory worth £3.5m discovered by police
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £3.5m have been seized by police in Bristol. Officers discovered a cannabis factory inside an industrial unit near Burcott Road in Avonmouth on 17 October. Insp Steve Davey said: "A criminal investigation is underway to ascertain who was responsible for this...
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
Skye 'struggling with trauma' of fatal shooting
A pastor has said his community has suffered from "trauma" following a series of firearm incidents in north west of Scotland. Reverend Gordon Matheson gave evidence to MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday as it began its inquiry into firearms licensing. The inquiry comes two months after John...
Lady Leshurr charged with assault over Leyton fight
Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a fight on Knotts Green Road in Leyton, east London, at about 05:10 BST on Saturday. Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital...
Michael Anton O'Connor: Stab victim ambushed by hired hit men, court hears
A man was stabbed to death in a "brutal, pre-planned ambush" by "hired hit men" over a row between rival drug gangs, a court heard. Michael Anton O'Connor was killed in The Meadows estate in Nottingham on 10 November 2021. Eight men and three woman have denied the 31-year-old's murder...
Arrest after man dragged off e-scooter and beaten
A man has been arrested after another man was dragged off his e-scooter and punched in the face, leaving him with a broken jaw. Police said the 20-year-old victim was approached by two men in Highbury Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, before being attacked. He required hospital treatment, which included having...
Oakwood rollercoaster: Park's 'deep sadness' over injuries
A man remains in hospital after an incident at a Welsh theme park in which a witness said rollercoaster carriages appeared to be "loose". Dyfed-Powys Police said his injuries sustained on the Treetops ride at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire are not believed to be life-threatening. Oakwood said it was...
