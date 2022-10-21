ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Drag story time at Oregon pub draws gun-carrying protesters

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Protesters, some of them armed, threw rocks and smoke grenades at each other outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub, but the weekend show that was to have featured a child performer went on as planned. The 11-year-old did...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
Canceling Evacuation Notices, Southeastern Lane Co., Oct. 25

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is lifting, effective immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek Fire, we are able to lift the remaining evacuation notices in the Oakridge area,” said Lane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Carl Wilkerson. “This has been a long haul for everyone living in that area and all of us at the Sheriff’s Office appreciate how understanding the community has been, how quickly people moved to evacuate in September, and the cooperation among neighbors during such a challenging time.” The Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn east of Oakridge. More information about the Cedar Creek Fire and fire suppression efforts can be found online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/.
Pac-12 VB & SC, Oct. 24

Oregon’s volleyball team swept its visiting Pac-12 volleyball opponents this weekend at Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene. The Ducks downed Utah Friday 3-1 and Colorado Sunday 3-0. Oregon (7-3, 13-5) is scheduled to play at Arizona on Friday, 7p, Pac-12 Arizona. Oregon State got a split. The Beavers beat Colorado Friday 3-1, but lost to Utah Sunday, 3-0, at Gill Coliseum, Corvallis. OSU (2-8, 7-13) is scheduled to play at Arizona State Friday, 7p, Pac-12 Oregon.
Weyerhaeuser strike potentially nearing its end

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
Pac-12 FB Honors, Oct. 25

UO release – EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team earned two more weekly honors from the Pac-12 Conference on Monday, with quarterback Bo Nix being named the conference’s offensive player of the week and center Alex Forsyth receiving the offensive lineman of the week award. Led by Nix and Forsyth, Oregon’s offense racked up 545 total yards in a 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA in front of the fourth-largest crowd (59,962) ever to watch a game at Autzen Stadium. This is Nix’s first weekly award from the Pac-12, while Forsyth earned offensive lineman of the week for the first time this season and second time in his career. Oregon has now won seven Pac-12 Weekly awards this season, including three offensive lineman of the week honors.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
