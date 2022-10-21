Read full article on original website
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To do
The Yamhill County Clerk office has became aware that mistakes are printed on ballots mailed to residents in Newberg, Oregon. These mistakes are specific but voters are encouraged to vote for candidates appearing on their ballot as they normally would and to not leave any fields bank when voting for candidates.
Drag story time at Oregon pub draws gun-carrying protesters
EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Protesters, some of them armed, threw rocks and smoke grenades at each other outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub, but the weekend show that was to have featured a child performer went on as planned. The 11-year-old did...
Lebanon-Express
Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'
Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership. “Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”. McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
oregontoday.net
Canceling Evacuation Notices, Southeastern Lane Co., Oct. 25
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is lifting, effective immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek Fire, we are able to lift the remaining evacuation notices in the Oakridge area,” said Lane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Carl Wilkerson. “This has been a long haul for everyone living in that area and all of us at the Sheriff’s Office appreciate how understanding the community has been, how quickly people moved to evacuate in September, and the cooperation among neighbors during such a challenging time.” The Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn east of Oakridge. More information about the Cedar Creek Fire and fire suppression efforts can be found online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/.
oregontoday.net
Pac-12 VB & SC, Oct. 24
Oregon’s volleyball team swept its visiting Pac-12 volleyball opponents this weekend at Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene. The Ducks downed Utah Friday 3-1 and Colorado Sunday 3-0. Oregon (7-3, 13-5) is scheduled to play at Arizona on Friday, 7p, Pac-12 Arizona. Oregon State got a split. The Beavers beat Colorado Friday 3-1, but lost to Utah Sunday, 3-0, at Gill Coliseum, Corvallis. OSU (2-8, 7-13) is scheduled to play at Arizona State Friday, 7p, Pac-12 Oregon.
nbc16.com
Weyerhaeuser strike potentially nearing its end
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
oregontoday.net
Pac-12 FB Honors, Oct. 25
UO release – EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team earned two more weekly honors from the Pac-12 Conference on Monday, with quarterback Bo Nix being named the conference’s offensive player of the week and center Alex Forsyth receiving the offensive lineman of the week award. Led by Nix and Forsyth, Oregon’s offense racked up 545 total yards in a 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA in front of the fourth-largest crowd (59,962) ever to watch a game at Autzen Stadium. This is Nix’s first weekly award from the Pac-12, while Forsyth earned offensive lineman of the week for the first time this season and second time in his career. Oregon has now won seven Pac-12 Weekly awards this season, including three offensive lineman of the week honors.
CBS News
Record crowds expected in Salem ahead of Halloween
The mayor of Salem is encouraging people to take public transportation. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Oregon State can’t crack top 25, Beavers are remarkably healthy, 10 wins are possible: 8 takeaways from a 42-9 win over Colorado
The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 42-9 Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Here are eight takeaways from the win, which made the Beavers bowl eligible with four games remaining:. 1. The big picture heading into November. Only in 2013 (Oct. 19) and 2012 (Oct. 20) have the Beavers...
What do people not like about living in Salem?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Salem and want it to get better.
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
klcc.org
Prickly confrontations happen outside Eugene pub, but drag queen story time event goes on without a hitch
About 50 protesters showed up outside Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene Sunday. Right-wing influencers fired up many in the crowd days in advance by highlighting an 11-year-old performer’s participation in a drag queen story time event. The story was circulated through Twitter, Fox News, and the Daily Caller, among others.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeat UCLA
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
Oregon Ducks move up to season-high in polls after beating UCLA
The Oregon Ducks have climbed to their highest spot in the polls this season. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 8 with 1,114 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,125 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 45-30 win Saturday over No. 9 UCLA.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson: If UCLA Bruins did their jobs Oregon Ducks ‘wouldn’t have been able to hang with us’
After falling to 0-3 in his career against the Oregon Ducks, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is hoping for a fourth meeting in the Pac-12 Championship game — and he said he believes if the Bruins had done their jobs Saturday, the Ducks “wouldn’t have been able to hang” with them.
