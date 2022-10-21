Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Pumpkin Giveaway at NBPL, Oct. 24
NBPL Pumpkin Giveaway, Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, pickup a pumpkin during our normal library hours; One pumpkin per child while supplies last; Post a picture of your decorated pumpkins and then tag the North Bend Library. For more information contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or at nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.
oregontoday.net
North Bend City Housing Authority, Oct. 25
The North Bend City Housing Authority will hold a regular Board Meeting Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM, 1700 Monroe Street, Conference Room, North Bend, OR 97459, Zoom Meeting ID: 993 3961 7298, Passcode: 784560, AGENDA: 1. Call to Order; 2. Establishment of Quorum; 3. Pledge of Allegiance; 4. Public Comments: This time is reserved for members of the public to address the Board with matters relative to Board business. Please Keep Comments to a Maximum of Three Minutes; 5. Approval of Minutes: Regular Board Meeting September 27, 2022; 6. Old Business: a. Bangor School; 7. New Business: a. Request Approval of Resolution 843: Public Housing Flat Rent Schedule FY 2023; 8. Secretary’s Report; a. Financial Report; b. Operations Report; c. Capital Fund Project Report; 9. Executive Session: The Board of Commissioners may retire to Executive Session at any time upon the motion of any Commissioner, as authorized under ORS 192.660; (a) Employment of Public Officers, Employees and Agents; (b) Discipline of Public Officer and Employees; (e) Real Property Transactions; (h) to consult with Legal Counsel; or (i) Performance Evaluations of Public Officers and Employees. 10. Date and Time of Next Meeting: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the North Bend, City/Coos-Curry Housing Authorities Office, 1700 Monroe Street, North Bend, OR 97459; 11. Adjournment.
oregontoday.net
NB City Council, Oct. 25
The North Bend City Council will meet for a Regular Session on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:00 PM, City Hall. Agenda: Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance; Ceremonial Special Recognitions: North Bend’s U.S. High School Champion Bowler; North Bend K-12 Summer Enrichment Program; Consent Calendar; Approval of the Minutes from October 11, 2022; DRAFT October 11, 2022 Minutes; North Bend Public Library Carpet Cleaning; Annual carpet cleaning service. NB Lib Adj Inv Sept 2022; Acceptance of FY2022 COPS grant for Community Resource Officer Funding; Award Notification for COPS Grant; Purchase of Community Service Officer Vehicle; Tower Ford 2021 Ranger; Coos Bay Toyota 2022 Tacoma; Public Comments. Thank you for participating in public comment this evening. The public comment period is an essential part of local government meetings. Each person has three minutes to speak. Our governing body takes the input into consideration. However, in observance of Oregon open meeting laws, this isn’t the time for dialogue, but rather a time for us to listen to you. Our City Administrator and City Recorder are taking notes of action, if needed. Historical Context Statement: Consultant Presentation; Lisa Demarais of PaleoWest will go over the findings of the Historic Context Statement and Limited Resource Survey. North Bend Citywide Historic Context PaleoWest Final 9.13.22; Partnership Needed to Solve Statewide Homelessness Emergency; Region 6, Final Award of Pony Village Storm Sewer Project to Laskey Clifton Inc.; Johnson Rock Quote; Laskey-Clifton Quote; Itemized bid proposal Pony Village Storm Replacement 2022; Discussion – November & December Council Meeting Schedules; November 8, 2022 – Council Meeting; November 22, 2022 – Council Meeting; December 13, 2022 – Council Meeting; December 27, 2022 – Council Meeting; Action, if any, resulting from Executive Sessions; City Administrator’s Report; Committee Reports; Council Comments; Other Business; Adjournment.
oregontoday.net
City of Coos Bay Joint Council/URA Work Session, Oct. 25
The City of Coos Bay and the CB Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will meet in a work session on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – 5:30 PM, Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon, Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link, Meeting Live Link/Video. Agenda: 1. Flag Salute; 2. Public Comment; a. Public Comment Form; 3. Review of the Upcoming City Council and URA Board Action Items: a. Sharrow Discussion; b. Continued Discussion Regarding Possible Next Steps Towards New Library Facility; 4. Adjourn.
oregontoday.net
Prep sports, Oct. 25
North Bend hosts Astoria in a 4A Prep Volleyball “play-in” playoff round Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Marshfield has a non-playoff match against 2A Gaston at Cottage Grove Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Prep sc. The OSAA rankings for the state’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will freeze at 10 p.m., Tuesday,...
Comments / 0