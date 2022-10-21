Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
What’s Next for Hopkins Preserve Property West of Lewes
Find out what plans are in store for the Hopkins Preserve property at the intersection of Route 9 and Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. The property was acquired for land preservation and will offer public access as an outdoor recreation area – adjacent to the Lewes to Georgetown Rail Trail. Sussex County Council and the Sussex County Land Trust are holding a free event this afternoon from 4 to 8pm to unveil the conceptual masterplan for the property. There will be music, food trucks, a sunset bonfire and more – all free and the public is invited.
Cape Gazette
Comp plan needs to change to save Sussex County
On Oct. 11, Sussex County Council heard an appeal by nearby residents of the proposed Coral Lakes development. The developer bused in “ambassadors,” upwards of 80 employees, and gave them stickers to wear above their hearts that had the company logo as well as the verbiage “Building Homes. Creating Jobs.” I say that it should have had another line reading, “destroying the natural resources.” The developer’s lawyers claim that landowners have a right to sell their land to be developed. The team also stated that just a handful of individuals who live adjacent to the Coral Lakes property don't want that in their backyard. Well, I, for one, live 10 miles away and don't want the destruction of more than 100 acres of mature forest on the proposed Coral Lakes parcel. Developers have a responsibility to the environment, the residents and future residents to keep some of the natural resources that make Sussex County so special for the next generation. This large 152-acre parcel of land contains 143 acres of forested lands. This parcel is in Level 4 state investment level which is not recommended for development. Level 4 supports agricultural and natural resource protection. The developer will remove more than 80% of the forest.
Cape Gazette
Lewes council passes rental ordinance
The City of Lewes has added a rental ordinance to its code, wrapping up a process that began in the spring with a short-term rental ad hoc committee. Council voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance Oct. 10. Councilwoman Carolyn Jones, chair of the committee, proposed adding Chapter 150, which addresses...
Cape Gazette
Preliminary plans approved for Milton Village
The first phase of a residential-commercial complex west of Milton has been granted preliminary approval by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. At its Oct. 13 meeting, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the preliminary plan for Milton Village Apartments, including 296 apartments in a 10-building complex on 21 acres near the intersection of Gravel Hill Road and Route 16. It's the first phase of a project that includes another 400 residential units and a commercial/office area on a 138-acre parcel.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
Cape Gazette
Democrats will work for all Sussex residents
The Republicans are trying to get us to focus on crime. The fact is, in our area we are much more likely to be impacted by a car accident on overcrowded roads or flooding from water with nowhere to go on land that’s been overbuilt. I’m voting for Democrats...
Cape Gazette
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
WMDT.com
Keegan Worley discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4
LEWES, Del. – Election Day is just a little over two weeks away and we got the chance to speak to the Democratic Candidate for the newly formed 4th Representative District in Delaware. A new voice for a new district is the campaign message Keegan Worley is sending ahead...
WMDT.com
“We’re community engaged:” New clubhouse provides resources for teens impacted by substance abuse
SNOW HILL, Md.- Worcester County is now the home to a new adolescent clubhouse on a mission to support teens impacted by substance abuse. It’s called CLUB F.E.A.R., which stands for Face Everything And Rise. Programming is offered to youth ages 12 to 17 through Minary’s Dream Alliance from...
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City doubles price of daily, weekly beach tags in 2023 as shore town looks to increase revenue
It will be more expensive to sit on the beach in Ocean City next summer – in some instances twice as expensive – now that the city council unanimously voted raise the shore town's beach tag prices for 2023. The move will increase revenue, which city officials said...
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
WBOC
Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
WMDT.com
Indian River School Board ‘no confidence’ vote fails
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A special meeting was held Wednesday night in the Indian River School District where board members voted against a motion of no confidence concerning their board president Rodney Layfield who is under investigation after he reportedly belittled the coaches of an opposing team at a football game at Sussex Central High School.
Cape Gazette
Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown
After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON
18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
Milton Community Foundation sets bingo fundraiser Nov. 1
The Milton Community Foundation recently team announced the return of it its Bingo Night fundraiser, set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Milton Fire Hall on Front Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per player with reservations and $25 at the door. Refreshments,...
