Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Online
Bruins get by Hi-Liners in defensive game, 7-3
Both Valley City and Fargo South had something to play for in the regular season finale at Hanna Field. The Hi-Liners were looking to keep the top spot in the QRF and have home field advantage through the playoffs. The Bruins, who were number three in the QRF coming in, were looking to stay in the top four and get at least one home playoff game. As expected it was a close game with neither team gaining any sort of a foothold over the other thanks to the defenses. In the end, Fargo South prevailed 7-3.
newsdakota.com
Hastings Spoils Jamestown Senior Day
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown football team couldn’t overcome a 16-0 deficit early as the Jimmies fell 23-16 to Hastings. Hastings led 10-0 at the end of the first half and UJ couldn’t muster points until less than five minutes in the third quarter. Trailing 16-0, Cade Torgerson connected with Javon Bowie-Monteiro on a five-yard pass. The Jimmies came back within seven after Aanon Peterson hit a career-long 40-yard field goal to make it 16-9 early in the fourth quarter.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
kvrr.com
Fargo South’s “Rent-an-Athlete” program gives back
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Bruins are giving back. The Fargo South Bruins football team hosting their annual “Rent an Athlete” service project. They perform different chores and requests for the community, and they see it as away to support those who support them. It’s started out...
Times-Online
All Breeds Cattle Tour visits Cooperstown-area breeders
Eight seedstock producers representing five breeds of catt le were showcased during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) All Breeds Cattle Tour October 3. The tour celebrated its 35th year and featured an impressive group of Cooperstown, N.D.,-area beef producers and welcomed about 150 attendees over the duration of the tour.
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
kvrr.com
New York Times writer takes a “completely unexpected” trip to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A New York Times writer visits Fargo and is surprised by what she found when she got here. Danielle Braff and her 13-year-old daughter planned a trip to Fargo because of their love for crime stories and associated the city with the movie. Her article...
Times-Online
North Country National Scenic Trail improvements made possible by several local granting agencies
On Saturday, September 17th, the Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country National Scenic Trail had a workday on the Karnak to Sibley segment to install a boardwalk over a rather large drainage into Lake Ashtabula. Thanks to a $3,000 grant from Doosan/Bobcat, $2,000 from Valley City Eagles Aerie 2192 and a $1,000 grant from Cass County Electric Cooperative Rural Development Finance Corporation for the funding to fabricate and install 5 new steel-framed boardwalks at Lake Ashtabula. The materials were delivered on site by representatives from the Lake Ashtabula Project Office of the US Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District.
lakesarearadio.net
Don Pablo’s in Detroit Lakes Reopens
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – After being closed for nearly 7 months, Don Pablo’s Family Mexican Restaurant reopened in the Washington Square Mall, Monday, Oct. 24. The restaurant had announced a temporary closure on April 3 citing staffing issues as they trained in new crew members at their Fergus Falls location.
The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
740thefan.com
Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries
BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Let me be more clear, this is a nightmare anyone would hate to go through, and it happens a lot. So who knows what floats each other's boat? That's all personal and usually between a few select groups of people, right? I guess I should tell you that when someone feels the need to share certain body parts OR all of them in a photo, it's a pretty darn good idea that - A) You are going to capture all of your nakedness with your own phone or camera and most importantly - B) Triple check yourself a thousand times over before you send that special nude pic out. This is the horror that Lt. Tommy Ray has had to re-live every day since September of last year.
valleynewslive.com
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead street to close amid sewer project
(Moorhead, MN) -- Work is about to begin on a street project that could effect the way you get around Moorhead. Starting Tuesday, portions of 8th Street North will be closed for a brick sewer re-lining project. Also, several blocks of 8th Street North and Center Avenue will have one lane of traffic in each direction:
valleynewslive.com
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo-Moorhead. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
newsdakota.com
Interim Committee Recommending New State Hospital
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Prairie Public) – The Legislature’s interim Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee is recommending the construction of a new State Hospital. The new hospital will stay in Jamestown. But its location could be moved. Right now, it shares grounds with the James River Correctional Center. And the Committee...
Comments / 0