Inaugural Oktoberfest Presented by Antero Resources is Successful Fundraiser for UHC
In its inaugural year, Oktoberfest Presented by Antero Resources raised more than $30,000 to benefit the Pediatric and Maternal/Child-Compassion, Caring and Comfort Funds at United Hospital Center. Under a large tent at the entrance to the UHC campus, volunteers prepared Oktoberfest baskets Friday, filling them with weisswurst, bratwurst, pickled onions,...
Civic Clubs, Community Residents, Combine Efforts for Successful Shepherd's Corner Food Drive
By 10 a.m. Saturday, members of Bridgeport GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport and Bridgeport Lions Club, as well as Bridgeport High School students and other volunteers were traveling through neighborhoods to pick up donations for Shepherd's Corner. Notices had been distributed through City of Bridgeport water bills, as well as shared through Connect-Bridgeport and other media outlets to inform residents that the annual food drive would take place. Volunteers packed their vehicles with boxes and bags of canned food, pasta, peanut butter and jelly, and many other food items. As vehicles pulled into Shepherd's Corner, volunteers for the service facility unloaded, sorted and stocked the shelves. Shepherd's Corner is open Tuesday through Thursday, offering free food, clothing and other everyday items to those in need.
