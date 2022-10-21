Billy Porter put a sporty spin on traditional suiting while out in New York City on Monday night. The “Pose” star was spotted hitting the streets of the Big Apple in stylish printed threads. Porter made his way around town in a clash of patterns. The Tony Award-winning actor wore a grey pinstripe blazer. He complemented the double-breasted overcoat with a white button-down shirt and checkered-print tie. Porter tucked both his button-down shirt and tie into a knee-length skirt. The skirt had a wide waistband and dramatic pleats that were decorated with bold grey stripes. Sticking to a business-chic moment, the Broadway star...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO