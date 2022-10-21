ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Who Broke Up With Their Therapist, Tell Us Why And How You Did It

By Raven Ishak
If you've ever had the opportunity to go to therapy, you may understand how difficult it can be to find a therapist that you really connect with.

HBO / Via giphy.com

And since finding "the one" can be incredibly hard, there may have been a few times when you had to "break up" with a therapist, especially when you realized they no longer were the right fit.

CW / Via giphy.com

If that has ever happened to you, we want to hear about the exact moment you realized your therapist or psychologist was no longer going to work — and how you decided to break up with them.

Maybe they mentioned something about your body that made you incredibly uncomfortable — and they didn't understand what they said wrong when you tried to explain it to them.

20th Century Studios / Via giphy.com

Or possibly they didn't understand your culture the way you thought they would — so you had to explain you wanted a mental health professional with a similar background instead.

Finally, perhaps your psychologist gaslit you about your domestic abuse experience and you could no longer trust their judgment, so you ended things right in the middle of the session.

BBC / Via giphy.com

Whatever the reason, tell us below in the comments why you decided to break up with your therapist and how you did it. However, if you prefer to stay anonymous, let us know what happened in the Google form here.

Some of the responses will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

