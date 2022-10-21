FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley Sports Tourism will be welcoming three Sun Belt Conference Championships this year and with them four new teams to the city. James Madison University, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi are already making an impact across all the Sun Belt athletic programs in their inaugural year with the conference. Those qualifying for the Sun Belt Championships in cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball will be traveling to Foley to compete for their respective titles.

