House destroyed by fire east of Flomaton
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Fire destroyed a home in Escambia County, Alabama this morning. The fire erupted about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Friendship Road in the Friendship Community, east of Flomaton. Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton says the homeowner went to her car to go...
Loxley rape suspect conducted "surveillance" on victim
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Loxley Police are on the hunt for a dangerous predator who raped a 49-year-old woman. Police say the unknown attacker woke the victim up early Thursday morning by banging on her front door and yelling "police." It happened on County Road 68 between Highway 59 and the Beach Express.
Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Edith Mae Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on October 23, 2022 at approximately 6;30 p.m., the Foley Police and Fire Department responded to Beach Express and Doc Mcduffie Rd.for a three-vehicle accident. Thomas Carruth, age 91, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Carruth was driving westbound on...
Vaping on the rise in Baldwin County schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's no secret that teenagers like to experiment, but when drugs and other substances are involved, things can turn deadly. To combat the issue, Daphne schools, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Drug Education Council, and many other programs came together. They were providing resources for...
Flu cases surging across southeast Alabama
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The first month of flu season is about to end, and local doctors say cases are soaring across our area. Walgreens's flu index shows the regions of the country with the most flu activity. Our entire viewing area ranks number 9 on the list of...
Out of The Darkness Walk held in Daphne Sunday
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a walk to raise awareness and reach out to those who have lost someone to suicide. Sunday the Alabama chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of The Darkness Walk. Nearly 2,000 walkers made their way through Olde Town...
Troubling 'Nation's Report Card' released, AL officials point to bright spots
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Nation's Report Card released on Monday shows 4th and 8th grade students nationwide fell behind during the pandemic in reading and had the biggest plunge ever in math test scores. Alabama officials are highlighting some encouraging signs in the test scores but admit more progress needs to be made. Alabama's 4th grade math score stayed the same at 230, while 4th grade reading improved slightly from 212 in 2019 to 213 this year.
"Tripledemic" could overwhelm AL hospitals in the next few months
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As flu cases continue to rise across the country, so are cases of RSV, and covid. Health officials are calling it the tripledemic. The influx of sick people has been overwhelming doctors’ offices and hospitals across the country. President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says hospitals throughout the state are busy, but they're not overwhelmed.
Property owner builds pig pen over new driveway in dispute with developer D.R. Horton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County property owner is taking matters into his own hands in an ongoing dispute with a big developer. Bill Lewis says D.R. Horton construction company poured a driveway over his right of way. The property sits near the corner of 10 Mile...
New figures show Mobile's port contributes to every one-in-seven jobs in the state
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Port officials have known the numbers are looking good at Alabama's only deep-water port. But when Alabama Port Authority director John Driscoll saw the numbers from an impact study by consulting firm Martin Associates, even he was caught off guard. "They surprised me,” he says....
Daphne to vote on ordinance banning foreign-made moon pies at Mardi Gras parades
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Daphne released a new ordinance to be voted on for next year's Mardi Gras celebration regarding parade throwables. The new ordinance would prohibit items that weigh more than 2 pounds from being thrown off a float at people. Also, the traditional moon...
Foley welcomes Sun Belt Championships and new teams
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley Sports Tourism will be welcoming three Sun Belt Conference Championships this year and with them four new teams to the city. James Madison University, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi are already making an impact across all the Sun Belt athletic programs in their inaugural year with the conference. Those qualifying for the Sun Belt Championships in cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball will be traveling to Foley to compete for their respective titles.
