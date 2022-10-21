ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

House destroyed by fire east of Flomaton

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Fire destroyed a home in Escambia County, Alabama this morning. The fire erupted about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Friendship Road in the Friendship Community, east of Flomaton. Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton says the homeowner went to her car to go...
FLOMATON, AL
Loxley rape suspect conducted "surveillance" on victim

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Loxley Police are on the hunt for a dangerous predator who raped a 49-year-old woman. Police say the unknown attacker woke the victim up early Thursday morning by banging on her front door and yelling "police." It happened on County Road 68 between Highway 59 and the Beach Express.
LOXLEY, AL
Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Edith Mae Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
PENSACOLA, FL
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on October 23, 2022 at approximately 6;30 p.m., the Foley Police and Fire Department responded to Beach Express and Doc Mcduffie Rd.for a three-vehicle accident. Thomas Carruth, age 91, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Carruth was driving westbound on...
FOLEY, AL
Vaping on the rise in Baldwin County schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's no secret that teenagers like to experiment, but when drugs and other substances are involved, things can turn deadly. To combat the issue, Daphne schools, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Drug Education Council, and many other programs came together. They were providing resources for...
Flu cases surging across southeast Alabama

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The first month of flu season is about to end, and local doctors say cases are soaring across our area. Walgreens's flu index shows the regions of the country with the most flu activity. Our entire viewing area ranks number 9 on the list of...
ALABAMA STATE
Out of The Darkness Walk held in Daphne Sunday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a walk to raise awareness and reach out to those who have lost someone to suicide. Sunday the Alabama chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of The Darkness Walk. Nearly 2,000 walkers made their way through Olde Town...
DAPHNE, AL
Troubling 'Nation's Report Card' released, AL officials point to bright spots

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Nation's Report Card released on Monday shows 4th and 8th grade students nationwide fell behind during the pandemic in reading and had the biggest plunge ever in math test scores. Alabama officials are highlighting some encouraging signs in the test scores but admit more progress needs to be made. Alabama's 4th grade math score stayed the same at 230, while 4th grade reading improved slightly from 212 in 2019 to 213 this year.
ALABAMA STATE
"Tripledemic" could overwhelm AL hospitals in the next few months

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As flu cases continue to rise across the country, so are cases of RSV, and covid. Health officials are calling it the tripledemic. The influx of sick people has been overwhelming doctors’ offices and hospitals across the country. President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says hospitals throughout the state are busy, but they're not overwhelmed.
ALABAMA STATE
Foley welcomes Sun Belt Championships and new teams

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley Sports Tourism will be welcoming three Sun Belt Conference Championships this year and with them four new teams to the city. James Madison University, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi are already making an impact across all the Sun Belt athletic programs in their inaugural year with the conference. Those qualifying for the Sun Belt Championships in cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball will be traveling to Foley to compete for their respective titles.
FOLEY, AL

